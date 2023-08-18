Wolves vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Wolves vs Brighton live stream will see the visitors look to make it two wins from two Premier League games, while Wolves will hope for better luck at Molineux after feeling hard done by in last week’s defeat to Man Utd — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Brighton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wolves vs Brighton live stream takes place on Saturday (Aug. 19).

► Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. AEST (Aug. 13)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After a summer of change, Wolves fans will have been delighted with the performance of their side in the opening game of the Premier League 23/24 season, despite suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Man Utd. The away side dominated possession and were denied a late penalty in a judgement that has led all of the match officials missing this weekend’s matches.

New manager Gary O’Neill had just four days to prepare his side after replacing Julen Lopetegui and there were plenty of positives. Brazilian striker Cunha caused the United backline all sorts of problems, while the Portuguese duo of Matheus Nunes and Pedro Neto were both excellent on the ball. However, they will need to find more of a cutting edge as scoring goals has been a problem for Wolves for some time now.

In stark contract, Brighton were clinical in front of goal as they kicked off the new season with a commanding 4-1 victory over newly promoted Luton Town. The Seagulls may have lost star midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moisés Caicedo, as well as goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, but they had far too much quality for the Hatters.

After Solly March opened the scoring, Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra marked their debuts with a goal each, before 18-year-old Evan Ferguson struck a fourth. The 18-year-old Irish striker looks set to be a real handful for any defence this season, as does Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma who was simply sensational on the left flank.

Robert de Zerbi’s side will certainly take some stopping so you definitely won’t want to miss the Wolves vs Brighton live stream. All the details you need to watch from anywhere are down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams .

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream wherever you are

The Wolves vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there is no Wolves vs Brighton live stream in the U.K. as the match is not being broadcast live in the country.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Wolves vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.