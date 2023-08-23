Tour Championship 2023 live stream: how to watch the PGA golf tournament online

The 2023 Tour Championship begins on Thursday, when the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will battle it out for first place in the final event on the PGA Tour calendar. With the winner guaranteed a staggering $18 million, you can expect plenty of low scores at East Lake Golf Club.

The 2023 Tour Championship will use FedExCup Starting Strokes to stagger the field from 10 under-par to even-par. The winner will be determined at the end of the week when the final leaderboard is combined with the Starting Strokes. Whoever emerges victorious will be crowned FedExCup champion, earn a bonus $18 million, and receive a five-year PGA Tour exemption.

This year, Scottie Scheffler will be the man to beat as he starts the tournament on 10-under thanks to a remarkable season. The American has earned a record $21 million so far this year on the PGA Tour thanks to securing 16 top-10 finishes, including wins at the Phoenix Open and Players Championship. The easy-going Texan finished second at the recent BMW Championship and will take some stopping in Atlanta.

However, the winner of two of the last four editions of the tournament did not begin the week on 10-under. On both of those occasions it was Rory McIlroy who triumphed and the Northern Irishman may well be in contention come Sunday as he begins the championship on 7-under.

Other contenders in the stacked field include Viktor Hovland (starting on 8-under) who won the BMW Championship by two strokes. It was a remarkable victory for the Norwegian as he fired seven birdies on the back nine to set a new course record of 61. Spain’s Jon Rahm (starting on 6-under) struggled at Olympia Fields but has excelled on the big stage this year, winning the Masters and finishing second at The Open.

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and the ever-consistent Matt Fitzpatrick both start on 4-under and could well pose a threat, as could Lucas Glover (starting on 5-under) who has enjoyed a turnaround in form since switching to a longer putter.

With so much on the line there is certain to be some incredible scoring and you won’t want to miss any of the action. To help, here’s a complete guide to how to watch Tour Championship live streams from anywhere.

How to watch Tour Championship 2023 live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., golf fans can watch the Tour Championship 2023 on ESPN+. The streaming service costs just $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year.

Viewers on ESPN+ will also be able to watch the tournament in a host of different ways, thanks to four separate streams. The Main Feed covers the best action from across the course; the Marquee Group showcases every shot from each player in the group; Featured Groups follow two specific groups; while Featured Holes is a combination of par 3s and iconic/pivotal holes.

How to watch Tour Championship 2023 live streams in the UK

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch Tour Championship 2023 live stream in the U.K. The tournament is airing on Sky Sports Golf, beginning August 24 at 5.00 p.m. BST.

If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for a package including Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix for £46.

Don't want to commit to a lengthy contract? Another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £11.98 for a Day Pass and £34.99 for a month.

If you're abroad, you can still access your Sky streams with the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch Tour Championship 2023 live streams in Canada

Unfortunately for golf fans in Canada, only the third and final rounds of the Tour Championship 2023 are being broadcast. These are available to watch on TSN3 starting on August 26.

Should you want to watch the final two rounds then a subscription to TSN Direct costs $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

How to watch Tour Championship 2023 live streams in Australia

Not sure how to watch The Open Championship 2023 in Australia? Golf fans Down Under can catch the action on the streaming service Kayo Sports. Coverage begins August 25 at 2:00 a.m. AEDT.

If you're traveling elsewhere, you can still access your streaming services with the help of ExpressVPN.

Tour Championship 2023 starting strokes

10 under : Scottie Scheffler

: Scottie Scheffler 8 under : Viktor Hovland

: Viktor Hovland 7 under: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy 6 under : Jon Rahm

: Jon Rahm 5 under : Lucas Glover

: Lucas Glover 4 under : Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick 3 under : Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele 2 under : Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

: Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim 1 under : Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day Even par: Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

Tour Championship 2023 tee times

Here are the tee times for Day 1 of the Tour Championship 2023

(All times are Eastern Time. Take away 3 hours for PT and add five hours for BST)

11:26 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

11:37 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton

11:48 a.m. — Jason Day, Sam Burns

11:59 a.m. — Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa

12:10 p.m. — Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor

12:21 p.m. — Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

12:32 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

12:43 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

12:54 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

1:05 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

1:16 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:27 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman

1:38 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Max Homa

1:49 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

2:00 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland