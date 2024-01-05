Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch FA Cup game for free online

The Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream is the pick of the FA Cup third round as it's the first meeting between these fierce local rivals in almost eight years — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Saturday, January 6.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT /11:30 p.m.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch FREE on ITV or ITVX

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Sunderland will welcome their bitter rivals to Wearside on the back of three games undefeated in the second-tier Championship. The promotion-chasing sides' last result was a comfortable victory 2-0 over Preston and it sets them up nicely for what is guaranteed to an explosive game.

Conversely, Newcastle come into this must-win game under a cloud of poor form. The Magpies have lost five of their last six Premier League games enduring humbling defeats against Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool over the festive period. Newcastle may have the advantage on paper with a Premier League squad, but recent performances have suggested Eddie Howe’s side lack mental strength. If Sunderland strike first Newcastle could crumble.

The home side can be further boosted by their strong recent record over their noisy neighbors. Newcastle are winless in their last nine meetings with Sunderland, suffering six defeats in that spell. The Magpies’ recent FA Cup record isn’t much comfort either. Newcastle have been eliminated at the third round stage the last three years in a row.

The Tyne-Wear derby is one of the great rivalries in English football, and its return is long overdue. This will be a fiery encounter so you won’t want to miss the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream and we’ve got all the details you need to watch from anywhere below.

How to watch the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this FA Cup third-round game without spending a penny. That's because the Sunderland vs Newcastle will be broadcast and streaming for FREE.

The full game will be televised via ITV with an online stream available on ITVX so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream on ESPN Plus which can be easily accessed on many devices via the EPSN app.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream as the game will be broadcast on ITV or you can stream it online via ITVX (formerly known as ITV Hub). You will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Sunderland vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.