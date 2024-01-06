Peterborough vs Leeds United live stream: How to watch the FA Cup third round online

The Peterborough vs Leeds United live stream sees two teams harbouring promotion ambitions – Peterborough to climb out of League One and Leeds to escape from the Championship – go head-to-head in the FA Cup third round. You can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 8)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

The Posh have home advantage, two rounds of the Cup already under their belt (a win on penalties after a 4-4 draw with Salford City and a 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers) plus a 10-game unbeaten run in their favour, but that will not overly concern Leeds United.

Daniel Farke’s team have far greater quality in depth throughout the squad and, despite two defeats to Preston and West Brom in the last three games, will be looking to carry on from where they left off with a 3-0 win over Birmingham City on New Years Day.

They will, however, be without goalkeeper Illan Meslier who is suspended and changes to the team that beat Birmingham can be expected. Darren Ferguson, the Peterborough boss, is likely to keep the line-up that edged past Derby County 3-2 on Monday.

Will Peterborough add to their impressive run of recent results or will the Leeds United’s extra quality prove decisive? Here's how to get a Peterborough vs Leeds United live stream where you are.

How to watch Peterborough vs Leeds United from abroad

The Peterborough vs Leeds United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch Peterborough vs Leeds United around the world

How to watch Peterborough vs Leeds United live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Peterborough vs Leeds United live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars library.

Can you watch the Peterborough vs Leeds United live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, the Peterborough vs Leeds United live stream is not one of the FA Cup games that's being broadcast by either BBC or ITV in the U.K.

How to watch Peterborough vs Leeds United in Canada

Canadians can watch Peterborough vs Leeds United live on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

How to watch the Peterborough vs Leeds United live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Peterborough vs Leeds United live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

How to watch Peterborough vs Leeds United live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can stream Peterborough vs Leeds United via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

