Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Supercoppa Italiana final 2024 online from anywhere today

The Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream today for the Supercoppa Italiana final represents the first opportunity for some silverware in the Italian football season — and you can watch it FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream, date, time, channels The Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream takes place today (Jan 22).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 11)

• FREE — Canale 5 (Italy)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Viaplay

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Napoli might have secured their first Serie A title for 33 years but Luciano Spalletti's summer exit to take change of the Italian national team has left Naples struggling. Rudi Garcia has already been binned in favor of Walter Mazzarri in the dugout, but there are rumors the latter could be for the chopping block with just three wins from his eight Serie A games. And with star striker Victor Osimhen away at AFCON 2023, much depends on Georgian hitman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Inter, meanwhile, have been in fine form all season. Top of Serie A for 17 of the Italian top-flight's 21 matchdays, the Nerazzurri have only been deposed at the summit because of their participation of the Supercoppa Italiana in Saudi Arabia, Juventus jumping over them at the weekend. Head coach Simone Inzaghi continues to rely heavily on 20-goal forward Lautaro Martinez up front, while Marcus Thuram is finding his form out wide. The Frenchman opened the scoring in the 3-0 defeat of Lazio in the semi-finals.

Tune in to find out as we explain all the ways to get a Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream where you are today.

FREE Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream

FREE free Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream

The Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream will be shown for FREE on Italy's Canale 5 and its Mediaset Play streaming service. That's great if you live in Italy, or happen to be there right now, but not ideal if you are normally based in Italy but are overseas at the moment.

Traveling outside of Italy? Fortunately, there is a solution that will help you watch the match on Canale 5 from wherever you are — a VPN. Full details just below...

How to watch the Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere

The Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Italian service, you'd select Italy from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Mediaset Infinity or another service and watch the game.

Global Napoli vs Inter Milan live streams

How to watch the Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Napoli vs Inter Milan live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 for the Paramount Plus + Showtime ad-free option.

If you already use Paramount Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $11.99 per month, get ad-free access to the Paramount Plus and Showtime library content as well as offline downloads and access to your live, local CBS station. The basic version is $5.99 for the streamer’s library of 45,000 episodes and movies.

How to watch the Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Coppa Italia, including the Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream, is being shown on Viaplay.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month. However, there is currently a deal in place for the annual membership that saves you 33% and makes the monthly fee £9.99.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Napoli vs Inter Milan live stream on Fubo, the home of the Coppa Italia in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all the Italian cup action as well as games in thee Premier League, Ligue 1 and Serie A, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Where is the Supercoppa Italiana final being played? Napoli and Inter Milan will contest Monday's Supercoppa Italiana final at Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University Stadium) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 25,000-capacity venue is home to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr FC.