Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream: How to watch boxing online, non-PPV option, fight card, start time, odds

After months of grim trash talk, Logan Paul, the YouTuber/boxer/wrestler, fights Dillon Danis, the unbeaten ex-Bellator fighter, in his latest venture into the ring. The heavyweight bout is scheduled to take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, the U.K., on Saturday October 14.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live streams are available across the world via DAZN, either as a PPV or via a regular monthly DAZN subscription. On holiday or away from home? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live streams from anywhere with a VPN, including non-PPV options.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream start time • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

• Venue: AO Arena, Manchester

• Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 15).

• Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: 5:05 p.m. ET / 2:05 p.m. PT / 10:05 p.m. BST / 8:05 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 15).

• Global stream: DAZN

Paul’s only previous professional fight, against KSI in 2019, ended in defeat by split decision. The 28-year-old also boxed Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in 2021 with no official result announced, though at one point Mayweather's arm appeared to be the only thing keeping Paul upright.

Danis was originally scheduled to fight KSI earlier this year but pulled out a week before the fight. The 30-year-old, who counts Conor McGregor as a close friend after the two trained together for years, looks set to back up his words with his fists this time around.

This match is the undercard to KSI vs Tommy Fury, so it's great bang for buck. We'll show you how to watch a Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live streams WITHOUT a PPV

Streaming service DAZN has the global rights to show the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight.

In many countries (U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia), the big fight is a pay-per-view, meaning you'll have to cough up a one-off fee on top of your regular DAZN subscription.

However, there are a handful of countries – Morocco, for example – where locals can watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis with nothing more than a regular DAZN subscription.

Make sure you go online to take a look at the DAZN PPV prices in your country to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live streams.

How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live streams from anywhere

Travelling abroad at the moment? You can still watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live via DAZN. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be back at home, even when you're visiting other places. Our favorite boxing VPN is ExpressVPN.

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live streams by country

How to watch the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream with a DAZN PPV. A subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year, but remember you'll need to pay a fairly steep additional PPV fee of $54.99 to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live and uninterrupted.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live streams in the U.K.

As in the U.S., fight fans in the U.K. will need to pay an extra PPV fee to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live on DAZN.

However, there is some good news. DAZN subscriptions cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass, while the PPV itself is priced at a much more affordable £19.99.

Meanwhile, viewers in Ireland (yes, we know it's not part of the U.K., but it is pretty close) will have to pay €19.99 for a DAZN subscription and €19.99 for the PPV.

As noted above, the main card starts at 7 p.m. BST/IST on Saturday, with Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis expected to start at around 10:05 p.m. BST/IST.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to tune into the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront, and the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis PPV price is set at CA$54.99 on top. Much like in the States, DAZN charges both a subscription fee and a PPV fee.

Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live streams in Australia

The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live stream is also available via DAZN in Australia and again you'll need a regular monthly subscription on top of the PPV fee to catch all the action.

For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month with the PPV priced at AU$34.99.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live streams in New Zealand

You won't be surprised to discover that Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is on DAZN in New Zealand, with a PPV cost required on top of a regular subscription.

A DAZN sub will set Kiwis back NZ$14.99, with the PPV costing NZ$33.99.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Logan Paul Dillon Danis Nationality U.S. U.S. Date of birth April 1st, 1995 August 22nd, 1993 Height 6' 2' 6' 0" Reach 76" 72" Total fights 1 0 Record 0-1 0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury; For the Misfits cruiserweight title

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis; Heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim; For the Misfits middleweight title

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks; For the Misfits lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor; For the Misfits light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate; For the Misfits light heavyweight title

Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave; For the Misfits tag team title