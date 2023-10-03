Leipzig vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

Match day two in Group G of the Champions League offers up a thrilling clash – Leipzig vs Man City. These are two attacking sides, so it should make for end-to-end action.

The game will be shown in many countries around the world, but don’t worry if you’re abroad right now — because you can watch Leipzig vs Man City live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Leipzig vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Leipzig vs Man City live stream takes place on Wednesday (Oct. 4)

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 5)

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Servus TV (Austria)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sport

Man City will be looking to bounce back from two defeats in a week, not something Pep Guardiola’s men are accustomed to. Newcastle knocked them out of the Carabao Cup and they then suffered a shock defeat to Wolves at the weekend. The RB Arena is hardly an easy place to visit so they are going to have to be back close to their best if they want to get a result.

Leipzig had a frustrating weekend too. They went 2-0 up against Bayern Munich before being pegged back to 2-2 in a thrilling match. The home side will want to avenge their 8-1 aggregate defeat to City last season, which included a 7-0 defeat in Manchester. Joško Gvardiol scored Leipzig’s only goal of that last 16 tie but has since joined the Citizens and could face his old teammates.

Both these team won their opening match and will be expecting to progress to the UCL knockout stages. However, their head-to-head meetings could have a huge impact on who wins the group. The history is slightly in favour of the reigning European champions. They have won two of the four games between the sides, with Die Roten Bullen winning 1 and the other encounter ending in a draw.

Below we will tell you how you get a Leipzig vs Man City live stream, wherever you are and watch the Champions League from anywhere.

Champions League live streams around the world

How to watch the Leipzig vs Man City live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria then you can enjoy every second of Leipzig vs Man City for FREE. That's because the free-to-air Servus TV in Austria will be showing the match.

But what if you're usually based in Austria but aren't at home for the Leipzig vs Man City live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

How to watch Leipzig vs Man City live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Champions League live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Some games will also be shown on CBS, and Spanish-language coverage is available on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $74.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch Leipzig vs Man City live streams in Canada

Canadians are just as lucky as their southern neighbors because they can watch all the Champions League live streams on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

How to watch Leipzig vs Man City live streams in the U.K.

To watch the UEFA Champions League 23/24 in the U.K. you'll need TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) because it has the rights to all 125 games in the group and knockout stages.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus – a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

How to watch Leipzig vs Man City live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch every Champions League live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

As well as Champions League 23/24 live streams, Stan also has Europa League coverage plus the Rugby World Cup, Indycar and World Endurance Championship.

How to watch Leipzig vs Man City live streams in New Zealand

New Zealanders also get access to all Champions League live streams this season via a single service — in this case, beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

BeIN Sports Connect is home to a whole world of soccer also offering every single Europa League and Europa Conference League match, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and English Carabao Cup games. The app is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV.

