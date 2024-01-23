Kostyuk vs Gauff live stream: How to watch Australian Open quarter-final online

Coco Gauff has yet to drop a set in Melbourne and will be full of confidence for her first appearance in an Australian Open quarter-final on Tuesday when she plays unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk on Rod Laver Arena. Read on for how to watch Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams: TV schedule, dates The Kostyuk vs Gauff live stream takes place on Tuesday, January 23.

► Time (approx): 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (Jan 22) / 2 a.m. GMT / 1 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 23)

• FREE — 9Now (Australia)

• U.S. — ESPN via Sling / ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Eurosport via Sky / Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

While the likes of Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula have already been sent packing, America's Coco Gauff has looked imperious on her run to the last eight. The fourth seed dropped just three games in her fourth round victory over Magdalena Fręch and has now reached her sixth Grand Slam quarter-final at the age of just 19.

The American had never been beyond the fourth round in Australia but has rarely looked troubled this year, though she has yet to face another seeded player. That will continue in the quarter-finals when she faces Kostyuk, who is the world number 37. The 21-year-old beat 25th seed Elise Mertens in the second round and was hugely impressive last time out as she secured a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Maria Timofeeva.

Much like Gauff, Kostyuk made headlines when she was just 15 as she made the third round of the Australian Open. However, last year she failed to make it beyond the third round at any of the Grand Slams.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Kostyuk vs Gauff live stream and watch Australian Open 2024 games from wherever you are.

FREE Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams

How to watch Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams for FREE in 2024

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia then you can look forward to FREE Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams.

That's because the free-to-air Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service have the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home for the Kostyuk vs Gauff live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams around the world

How to watch Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the tennis.

How to watch Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need ESPN to watch Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams. The cable brand will have extensive coverage from Melbourne Park on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and the Tennis Channel.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $79.99 per month for 121 channels and includes ESPN. It offers a 7-day free trial.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to major tennis, boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, FA Cup soccer and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Sling TV includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in its Orange package, which starts at $40 a month (or less with a Sling TV promo code).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also save on fees with our Fubo promo codes.

How to watch the Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis lovers will be able to watch the Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams on Eurosport, which is available through Sky TV or Discovery Plus.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package, starting at £26 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

If your cable TV comes from Virgin Media, meanwhile, Eurosport is included in your regular subscription.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus for £5.99 per month.

Going on holiday? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can catch all the Australian Open action – including Gauff's quarter-final – on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If you've cut the cord, a streaming subscription to TSN Plus starts at CA$8 per month.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the Kostyuk vs Gauff live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Australian Open unfold on Channel Nine and 9Gem. Their schedules are very fluid, so if big matches like Kostyuk vs Gauff don't air on TV, you'll be able to live stream them on the on-demand service 9Now. That's great news because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode.

Those lucky tennis fans Down Under also have a pay-TV option to watch comprehensive coverage of every court at the tournament, plus a number of other sports, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Remember, Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.