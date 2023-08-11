England vs Wales live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up online

England find themselves on the verge of a crisis as they prepare to host Wales at Twickenham on Saturday. The 20-9 loss to Warren Gatland's men a week ago laid bare the hosts' shortcomings, but as both coaches have dramatically overhauled their teams for this clash, the latest England vs Wales Rugby World Cup warm-up could serve up a few surprises.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch England vs Wales live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs Wales live stream, date, time, channels The England vs Wales live stream begins on Saturday (Aug. 12)

► Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 13)

Wales' victory was just their second of the year, and it was almost worth the five-month wait. Gareth Davies and George North crossed the whitewash and Mason Grady and Louis Rees-Zammit each came within a whisker of doing the same. The sum total of England's points, meanwhile, came from three first-half penalties.

Gatland has swapped out his entire starting XV, which means the armband goes to another new home. Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake will lead his team out for the first time ever, while Scarlets centre Joe Roberts is in line to make his international debut in London.

England fans thought they'd hit rock bottom in the last days of Eddie Jones' tenure, but things haven't improved under Steve Borthwick, whose role is under intense scrutiny just weeks ahead of the Rugby World Cup. The sudden axing of the ever-present Henry Slade from England's tournament squad was symptomatic of the disjointedness, and Borthwick is expected to turn to Owen Farrell and the old guard to save his skin.

Remember, they've got Ireland to play next weekend. We’ve got all the details you need to watch England vs Wales live streams, from anywhere, down below.

How to watch England vs Wales live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch an England vs Wales live stream via your preferred broadcaster and with your favorite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not at home when the game is on? With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Stan Sport or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the England vs Wales live streams in the US

It's great news for fans in the U.S., with every 2023 Summer International match, including England vs Wales, live on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Summer Internationals live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch England vs Wales live stream for FREE in the UK

British rugby lovers will be able to watch England vs Wales live streams on Prime Video. What's more, you can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you've not had one before and watch every Summer International without spending a penny.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a 2023 Summer Internationals live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Prime Video is one of the many Amazon Prime perks, adding to the free shipping offered online. Prime also Music. You can pay an annual £95 fee or choose a monthly plan at £8.99. If you want Prime Video on its own, that's available for £5.99/month.

How to watch England vs Wales live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the 2023 Summer Internationals, including the England vs Wales live stream, via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

It comes with a 7-day free trial if you sign up now.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch an England vs Wales live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch every Summer International, including England vs Wales, on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Fans Down Under can also watch every Wallabies match for free via live streams on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead.