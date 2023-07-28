Clasica de San Sebastian 2023 live stream: How to watch cycling free online

The 42nd edition of Clasica de San Sebastian gets underway on Saturday as Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel attempts to become just the second rider in history to win the one-day race on three occasions.

Clasica de San Sebastian live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2023 Clasica de San Sebastian will begin on Saturday (July 29)

► Start time: 4:53 a.m. ET / 1:53 a.m. PT / 9:53 a.m. BST / 6:53 p.m. AEST

► FREE LIVE STREAM — RTVE (Spain) VRT (Belgium) RAI (Italy)

► U.K. — GCN Plus

► USA — FloBikes and GCN Plus

The first of the summer classics and one of the most prestigious events on the UCI World Tour, this year’s race will see 25 teams competing in the Basque Country as 175 riders fight to ascend the podium in San Sebastian.

Last year saw Evenepoel triumph for a second time, having previously won in 2019 when he was just 19 years of age, and the Belgian will once again be viewed as a favorite when the race gets underway. However, he is likely to face fierce competition from a loaded field that includes compatriot Tiesj Benoot, who won the Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne one-day race earlier this year.

One racer that won’t be appearing this year is Tadej Pogačar, who came up short in his challenge for the Tour de France title and has chosen to miss the event.

Traditionally a hotly-contested race and a great way to lay down a marker ahead of La Vuelta España, the 230.3km route sees the riders follow the Gipuzkoa coast before a series of challenging climbs where attacks can be launched. The final section sees two passes through Murgil’s tough ramps before a fast descent to the finish line.

There’s sure to be plenty of drama throughout 2023's race so you won’t want to miss any of the action. Here’s how to watch Clasica de San Sebastian live streams online, from anywhere.

FREE Clasica de San Sebastian live streams

If you live in Italy, Spain or Belgium, then you can look forward to a FREE Clasica de San Sebastian live stream in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air RAI Play in Italy, RTVE in Spain, and VRT in Belgium all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Clasica de San Sebastian coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Clasica de San Sebastian live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Clasica de San Sebastian live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

How to watch Clasica de San Sebastian live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. are spoilt for choice, as the 2023 Clasica San Sebastian is being shown live on both FloBikes and GCN Plus.

Just be warned that the race is due to start at 4:53 a.m. ET / 1:53 a.m. PT on Friday night/Saturday morning.

A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month.

A GCN Plus subscription, meanwhile, costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

How to watch Clasica de San Sebastian live streams in the U.K.

Cycling fans can watch the Clasica de San Sebastian 2023 on GCN Plus in the U.K. The race is due to start at 9:53 a.m. BST on Saturday morning.

A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and GCN Plus offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

How to watch Clasica de San Sebastian live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch live Clasica de San Sebastian 2023 coverage on FloBikes.

A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$17).

Prepare to miss out on some sleep, as the race is scheduled to begin at 4:53 a.m. ET / 1:53 a.m. PT in the early hours of Saturday morning.

How to watch Clasica de San Sebastian live streams in Australia

You can tune into the Clasica de San Sebastian with a GCN Plus subscription in Australia, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually.

The race is due to start at 6:53 p.m. AEST on Saturday evening.

