Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch FA Cup third round game online

The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream pits the Premier League's top two teams against one another. With 22 FA Cups between them, this FA Cup third round tie has all the makings of a classic — and you can watch it FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Sunday, January 7

► Time 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 8)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Arsenal may have gone three Premier League games without a win but the FA Cup represents an opportunity for a morale-boosting victory. A disappointing 2-1 defeat to Fulham on New Year's Eve was among the worst of the season for Mikel Arteta, who has fond memories of this competition as a former two-time winner as a player and 2019/20 champion as Gunners boss. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are away at the Asian Cup and AFCON respectively, but a strong side, including Bukayo Saka, is expected.

Liverpool may be top of the table but they've lost more players to January's international tournaments. Top scorer Mo Salah and Wataru Endo will both be absent and Jurgen Klopp's counter-pressing side must learn to live without his most in-form attacker and midfielder this month. The Reds were superb against Newcastle on New Year's Day and recorded the Premier League's highest-ever xG – if expected goals are your bag – but expect Klopp to shuffle his pack, with Caoimhin Kelleher a possibility to start in goal and Harvey Elliott likely to be in from the off ahead of a busy month for the young midfielder.

Tune in to see who progresses and read on as we explain all the ways to wtach Arsenal vs Liverpool live streams where you are.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream for FREE in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this third round clash without spending a penny. That's because Arsenal vs Liverpool will be streaming for FREE.

The full game will be shown via an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool FA Cup clash in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Arsenal vs Liverpool. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.