How to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake online from anywhere: Release date and time

Fionna and Cake have finally gotten their own Adventure Time spinoff! We’ll see them whisked off to the candy-colored Land of Ooo, where they’ll need to persuade the former Ice King to help save their world. Below, we explain how to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake online from anywhere with a VPN.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake streaming details U.S. release date: Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake premieres Thursday, August 31 exclusively on Max.

AU release date: Friday, September 1 at 8 a.m. AEST on Foxtel Now and Binge.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is the third series in the franchise. These characters started life as a gender-flipped version of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog, and thrilled viewers so much that they appeared in multiple episodes across the show’s 10-season run.

Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Tom Kenny (of SpongeBob SquarePants fame) are back as the voices of Fionna, Cake, and Simon Petrikov respectively. Their animated avatars will encounter many familiar faces from the original series, alongside lots of wacky new beings ready to enliven their world-hopping travels.

The series begins with Fionna and her cat being dragged from their reality into the multiverse. They’ll reunite with their former adversary the Ice King/Petrikov, an older version of Finn — now all hirsute and studly — and his dog Jake, all of whom are at Fionna’s disposal to help defeat a new world-ending villain.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake online from anywhere.

Watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake online from anywhere

Just because Max isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss out on Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is exclusive to Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service. It will debut on Thursday, August 31 with two episodes, and roll out the remaining eight once a week.

Can I watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake in the U.K.?

Sadly, no broadcaster or release date has been confirmed for the Max series in the U.K.. We’ll update this space once we get official confirmation.

Visiting the U.K. from the U.S. and want to watch it on Max? Try one of the best VPNs to log in as if you were back home.

Can I watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake online in Canada?

We don't yet know the precise date that Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will arrive in Canada. But it's been confirmed that it will definitely broadcast on Cartoon Network Canada "in the fall".

When it does, cable viewers can watch the live linear channel. Alternatively, stream episodes with a STACKTV subscription via Amazon Prime Channels. It offers content from more than a dozen linear channels (Adult Swim, Global) and provides a 14-day free trial to boot.

On vacation? You can always use one of the best VPNs to log into your local streaming service and watch from anywhere.

Watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake online in Australia

Australians have multiple ways to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, which will land in the Antipodes on Friday, September 1. Cable viewers can watch episodes on Fox8 every Friday at 8 a.m. AEST.

Cord cutters, meanwhile, can try either Foxtel Now or Binge. Foxtel Now offers a 10-day free trial to new members and provides both live and on-demand streaming. A live stream of Fox8 comes as part of the base Essential plan. Otherwise, Binge is the cheaper option and boasts a 14-day free trial period.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode schedule

Adventure Time: Fionna and Kate episodes will stream Max every Thursday. There are a total of 10 episodes.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 1: August 31

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 2: August 31

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 3: September 7

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 4: September 14

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 5: September 21

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 6: September 28

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 7: October 5

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 8: October 12

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 9: October 19

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode 10: October 26

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake trailer

"Fiona and Cake to the rescue!" A whole bunch of colorful characters await as Fionna, disillusioned with her reality, vanishes into an alternative universe with her fluffy friend Cake. Who, it turns out, can talk!

Hunted by a powerful foe who wants to wipe them out of existence, they rally old friends and former adversaries to help prevent their world from ending. Thus follows a thrilling montage of wild action, peril, and awesome adventure.

Adventure Time Fionna and Cake cast

Reprising their characters from Adventure Time character’s in the title roles are Madeline Martin (JoJo’s Circus) as Fionna, and Roz Ryan (Disney’s Hercules, K.C. Undercover) as Cake the Cat.

They’ll feature alongside fellow voice actors:

Tom Kenny as Simon Petrikov

Donald Glover as Marshall Lee

Andrew Rannells as TBC

Kayleigh McKee as TBC

Sean Rohani as TBC

Jeremy Shada as Finn the Human

John DiMaggio as Jake the Dog

Hynden Walch as Princess Bubblegum