Hurry! Amazon just slashed $90 off these awesome Sennheiser ANC headphones

The best headphones on the market can be hard to find on sale. However, there's no need to wait to score a saving on these awesome over-ear ANC headphones from Sennheiser.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are $286 at Amazon right now. It's not the lowest I've ever seen these headphones go for (they've hit $258 in the past.) But at nearly $100 off they're a great deal — especially when we already considered them to be great value at full price.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was $349 now $286 @ Amazon

With up to 60-hour battery life, the Momentum 4 headphones are one the most practical wireless designs, perfectly built for a life on the road rather than tethered to a power socket needing regular battery top ups. Add in the easy-going Sennheiser sound and effective noise cancelling, and it's easy to see why these are some of the best headphones we've tested.

Price check: $290 @ Walmart | $299 @ Best Buy

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a truly impressive pair of headphones. In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review, we said "great sound and industry-leading battery life make this one of the top ANC headphones to beat."

With a 42mm dynamic driver in each earcup, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 deliver strong, balanced sound with great bass. EQ is adjustable with custom and preset options available.

We were already impressed with the Sennheiser Momentum 4's natural level of noise cancellation thanks to their cushioned earcups, but turning the ANC on made things even better. With six built-in mics, the Momentum 4s use adaptive technology to automatically adjust the audio depending on the level of outside noise. They don't outperform the Bose 700 for ANC, but overall the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones do a great job keeping you immersed in your music.

The biggest perk to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones is their long battery life. These headphones last for up to 60 hours of listening time with ANC on. That's double what the Sony WH-1000XM5 last on the same setting. If you're frequently on the go, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are an extremely practical option that will last you for entire plane rides, road trips, weekly commutes and more.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are great value for money at this price, so snag this deal before it disappears. If you're looking for more options, check out our headphone deals coverage.