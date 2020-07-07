Walmart Plus will take on Amazon Prime — and it's launching this month

It looks like the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer is about to take on Amazon Prime. Walmart Plus is reportedly a new membership program that Walmart has been quietly testing for the past year, and it could undercut Amazon on price while offering plenty of perks. Vox.com was the first to report that Walmart Plus will be launching this month.

Walmart has not made any public announcements about the service, but it has launched a Walmart Plus teaser website that says "Coming soon." The landing page also mentions "saving money," so the service is bound to include other perks, like deals and promos.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the membership offering and name to Tom's Guide, but declined to comment further.

Here's what we've heard about Walmart Plus so far, and how it compares to Amazon Prime based on the rumors.

What is Walmart Plus?

As reported by Vox.com, Walmart Plus appears to be a rebranding of Walmart's $98-per-year Grocery Unlimited service. The grocery delivery service launched last year and quickly expanded to 1,400 additional stores in September of 2019.

However, Walmart Plus will be more than just unlimited grocery delivery. The service's landing page depicts groceries alongside tech, beauty, and sports products. So it seems as though Walmart Plus will include all sorts of products that Walmart sells. Vox also reports the service will include early access to product deals and discounts on fuel at Walmart gas stations.

This is what the Walmart Plus service should offer based on the retailer's description. (Image credit: Walmart)

According to the meta description for the Walmart Plus landing page, which we discovered when sharing the site link in Slack, the service will offer free unlimited same-day delivery on groceries and thousands of other items. It also states that Walmart Plus will help members "get even more benefits from your store to help you save money and live better."

Walmart Plus price

The price of Walmart Plus is not finalized, but previous reports suggest that Walmart may stick with a $98 annual fee. This would be cheaper than Amazon's $119 annual cost for Amazon Prime. However, there could be different price tiers of Walmart Plus with different perks.

Walmart Plus perks

The earlier Vox report says that Walmart Plus may enable customers to use text messaging to place orders. Other perks could include discounts on prescription drugs and fuel at Walmart gas stations. Plus, Walmart Plus members may be able to check out in Walmart Stores without waiting in line, building on the retailer's previous Scan & Go service.

Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Walmart)

Once the country's top retailer, Walmart has watched as Amazon has dominated online sales. Amazon now accounts for roughly 38% of all online retail sales in the U.S., according to eMarketer. By comparison, Walmart is a distant second place with just over 5% of the U.S. e-commerce market. The hope is that Walmart Plus will help it take some of that market share from Amazon.

This isn't the first time Walmart has taken on Amazon Prime. In 2015, Walmart launched ShippingPass, an unlimited online shipping service that cost $50 per year and promised deliveries in three days or less. This was Walmart's attempt to undercut Amazon Prime, which at the time cost $99 per year. Two years later, Walmart dropped its membership fee and switched to a 2-day free shipping program on orders of $35 or more.

However, Walmart's biggest chest thump came in In 2016, when it purchased Jet.com for $3 billion. The hope was that Jet.com would help Walmart establish a bigger online presence. (Walmart announced last month that it was permanently closing Jet.com).

The Walmart vs. Amazon feud continued into 2019. Just as Amazon announced its plans to offer 1-day shipping, Walmart followed suit with its own 1-day shipping pilot. Most recently, Walmart announced 2-hour Express delivery for an additional $10 over Walmart's typical delivery fees.

Even on big retailer days like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, Walmart has shadowed Amazon with similar sales of its own like last holiday's Big Drop Sale. Walmart Plus is an extension of this ongoing battle and only time will tell if it's a hit.