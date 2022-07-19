Vizio goes big on value with $629 4K/120Hz TV and affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar

Vizio has just unveiled its 2022/2023 TV lineup and, like most years, it’s all about value. To wit, the budget-friendly Vizio D-Series starts at just $159 and can pair with a $199 2.1-channel all-in-one soundbar for a complete AV setup.

So far, there’s four series of TVs announced — the D-Series, V-Series, MQ6-Series and all-new Vizio M-Series Quantum X that pulls a few tricks from the brand’s more expensive P-Series Quantum X playbook. There’s also a Dolby Atmos soundbar for $799.

All models in the lineup are smart TVs that use Vizio’s proprietary SmartCast TV platform, support Wi-Fi 6E and will come with a voice remote — a handy upgrade on the standard remote that has come with Vizio TVs in years past.

Here’s a complete look at the entire lineup including availability and pricing for the new TVs.

Vizio D-Series: the budget-friendly Full HD TV for 2022 and beyond

(Image credit: Vizio)

According to Vizio, its D-Series is one of the top-selling TVs on any given day. They’re so affordable that they can be picked up at a surprising discount compared to other manufacturers’ budget models.

You'll find the D-Series in a variety of sizes (24-, 32-, 40- and 43-inches). For gamers there’s AMD FreeSync VRR and low input lag, but it’s only Full HD and can only support HDR via HDMI, and not through any of its on-board apps.

Pricing starts at $159, and the latest D-Series models will be available starting today (July 19).

Vizio V-Series: a 4K/60Hz TV series that covers all screen sizes

(Image credit: Vizio)

The big upgrade for the V-Series over the D-Series is that you’re getting a 4K resolution and support for HDR including Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ formats. The V-Series is available in the largest selection of screen sizes — 43-, 50-, 55-, 58-, 65-, 70- and 75-inches — and starts off at $299 for the smallest screen size.

The downside here is that motion handling is limited by the 60Hz native refresh rate of the panel and the V-Series doesn’t have a quantum dot filter.

Vizio MQ6-Series: a cheaper alternative to more expensive quantum dot TVs

(Image credit: Vizio)

The MQ6 is where we start seeing the meshing of modern features at cheaper prices. The MQ6 offers quantum dot color and 4K HDR performance starting at $349.

The MQ6 has a Full Array LED lighting system for better contrast and the Vizio IQ Active processor that enables faster load times in the UI. On the audio side of things, the MQ6 can handle Dolby Audio and DTS:X coupled with DTS Virtual:X audio, plus Dolby Atmos pass-through via eARC.

It’s available in five sizes — 43, 55, 65, 70 and 75 inches — starting July 19.

Vizio M-Series Quantum X: the new king of budget TVs?

(Image credit: Vizio)

The biggest surprise of the lineup — and the TV we’re most excited about — is the new M-Series Quantum X. We’ve already said it should be the de facto TV for college dormers this semester because the 50-inch model can hook up to a PC for 240fps gameplay in 1080p. Other top specs here include an Active Full Array backlight system with up to 32 local-dimming zones that tops out around 1,000 nits and a native refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Vizio M-Series Quantum X uses the higher-end IQ Ultra Plus processor and, for gamers, it supports AMD FreeSync Premium VRR and Dolby Vision Gaming. There are four HDMI 2.1 ports on every model in the lineup, one of which is eARC compatible for Dolby Atmos pass-through.

The series also launches on July 19 with a $629 50-inch model and will later be joined by 65- and 75-inch screen sizes.

(Image credit: Vizio)

M-Series All-In-One Soundbar: full-range sound in a single soundbar

On the audio side, Vizio is keeping things relatively simple with just two new products. The cheaper of the two is the new Vizio M-Series All-In-One Soundbar that will run you just $199. Inside, the M-Series AIO has high-fidelity tweeters and woofers that deliver 98dB of audio output and dual subwoofers that go as low as 50Hz. This soundbar Dolby Vision passthrough via HDMI and built-in Bluetooth if you want to connect a mobile device.

It’s available starting in July with the TVs at most retailers.

(Image credit: Vizio)

M-Series Elevate: Dolby Atmos sound without in-ceiling speakers

Finally, there’s the M-Series Elevate, Vizio’s new budget-focused Dolby Atmos soundbar. Similar to the Vizio Elevate Soundbar from 2021, the M-Series Elevate offers a 5.1.2-channel experience through a whopping 13 high-performance speakers and wireless subwoofer. The adaptive height channel speakers are hidden inside the soundbar and will automatically rotate up when Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio sources are detected. It’s still not the cheapest Dolby Atmos soundbar in Vizio’s collection, but it should be one of the loudest and a real conversation starter with its rotating height channel speakers.

We’ll be excited to test the whole lineup in the coming weeks after launch, starting with the new Vizio M-Series Quantum X. Looking for the best Vizio TV from 2021? Check out the massive 85-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum X.