Virgin River season 4 release date and time — how to watch online

A baby is on the way in Virgin River season 4 — but who's the father? Time to call up Maury Povich! The popular Netflix series returns with more small-town romance, drama and hijinks.

Virgin River follows midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe, who moves to the small rural town from Los Angeles. When she settles in, she falls for bar owner/former Marine Jack (Martin Henderson). At the same time, Mel works at the practice owned by Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson), though the two sometimes lock horns.

Season 4 begins with Mel thrilled by her pregnancy. The only cloud in the sky is uncertainty about paternity. The baby might be fathered by her late husband (from a leftover embryo) or Jack. The latter has three babies in his future (including the twins with ex Charmaine). "It's complicated" doesn't even begin to describe their situation.

Meanwhile, Doc has his own troubles, including Hope's (Annette O'Toole) recovery from traumatic brain injury and the arrival of his long-lost grandson.

Here's what you need to watch Virgin River season 4 on Netflix.

When does Virgin River season 4 come out on Netflix?

Virgin River season 4 premieres Wednesday, July 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix (opens in new tab).

Season 4 consists of 12 episodes, making it the show's biggest installment yet. All of them will drop at the same time.

Virgin River season 4 trailer

The Virgin River season 4 trailer just jumps right into big issue: Who is the father of Mel's baby? Jack is torn about learning the paternity. And his daddy issues get even thornier when his own father arrives in town.

Virgin River season 4 cast

The cast of Virgin River season 4 is led by Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe, a nurse practitioner and midwife originally from Los Angeles.

Alongside her is Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, a restaurant/bar owner and former U.S. Marine.

They're joined by:

Tim Matheson as Vernon "Doc" Mullins, MD, the town doctor

Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton, Jack's friend and bartender who is a former Marine

Zibby Allen as Brie, Jack's sister

Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, the mayor of Virgin River and Doc's separated wife

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Jack's ex-romantic interest

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, a former Marine who served with Jack

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, a young man who works at Jack's Bar

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Connie's niece from Los Angeles

Nicola Cavendish as Connie, owner of the town's general store

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Mel's older sister who lives in Los Angeles

Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe, Mel's late husband seen in flashbacks

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen, owner of the town B&B

Lynda Boyd as Lilly, a friend of Connie's

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, a former Marine who served with Jack

David Cubitt as Calvin, a man who runs an illegal pot farm

Two new cast members are joining Virgin River season 4: Mark Ghanimé as handsome new doctor named Dr. Cameron Hayek and Kai Bradbury as Doc's long-lost grandson Denny.

Virgin River season 4 plot and season 3 ending explained

Virgin River season 4 will have quite a few threads to pick up, following the cliffhanger-filled season 3 finale. Here's a rundown of the questions that are likely to drive the major storylines in season 4:

Who is the father of Mel's baby?

Mel and Jack have tentatively reunited, but she gets a positive result from a pregnancy test. When Jack tries to propose, Mel informs him that she's pregnant, but that the baby may not be his.

Will Jack lose custody of his unborn kids?

Charmaine drops a bomb on Jack — she and Todd got married. And Todd wants them to have full custody of the twins she is expecting. Looks like Jack will need to find that retainer money to hire the family lawyer he interviewed earlier in the season.

Did Brady shoot Jack?

Brady previously admitted to being at the bar the night that Jack was shot, but vehemently denied shooting his former friend. Brie was ready to believe him, but then Mike found a gun in Brady's car. Will Brie, an attorney, help him prove his story?

Is Preacher OK?

Preacher gets word from Sally, Paige's friend, that Paige wants to turn herself into the authorities for accidentally killing her evil ex-husband. Preacher wants to talk her out of it, since her young son, Christopher, would be put into foster care. However, Sally seemingly drugs Preacher, knocks him out and leaves him in the woods. Meanwhile, the ex-husband's brother, Vince, is lurking in the house waiting for Christopher.

Will Hope survive?

Through the season, Hope was stuck away from home tending to her older relative. When she finally was able to return, she was in a terrible car accident that left her with a brain injury. She was put into a medically-induced coma, but an infection is further putting her life in danger.

Who is Doc's grandson?

A young man shows up at the inn and informs Jo Ellen that he's looking for his grandfather — and it's Doc! But Doc and Hope never had kids. Could he be the product of Doc's long-ago affair with Charmaine's mother?

What will happen to Lizzie and Ricky?

Ricky has been accepted into the Marines. When he finally tells girlfriend Lizzie, she says she would've supported him. But now, she can't trust him. Meanwhile, Lizzie's ex Parker returns and professes his love.