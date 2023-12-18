Urawa Reds vs Man City live stream: How to watch Club World Cup semi-final online for free

The Urawa Reds vs Man City live stream in the Club World Cup semi-final may seem a one-sided contest on paper, but football's beauty is that anything can happen in 90 minutes — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for FREE.

Urawa Reds vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Urawa Reds vs Man City live stream takes place Tuesday, Dec. 19.

► Time: 6 p.m. GMT / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 20)

• FREE — Watch on FIFA+ YouTube (Global)

• FREE — L'Equipe in France

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

This is the third time Urawa Reds have reached the Club World Cup finals. Their best result was finishing third back in 2017. The Red Devils, who won the Asian Champions League in April by beating Saudi Arabia side Al HIlal, edged a nervy tactical battle on Friday against CONCACAF Champions League winners Leon. A late effort from former Dutch U21 international Alex Schalk was enough for the Japanese side to reach the semi-finals. They now want to cause an upset against a club desperate to be thought of as the best in the world.

Luckily for Urawa Reds, Man City are playing like anything but at the minute. Pep Guardiola's side have won only one of their last six Premier League games and let a two-goal lead slip at the weekend against Crystal Palace. A seemingly impregnable defense and system now looks vulnerable, as teams attempt to bring chaos to the pitch against a manager who does everything for control. Top scorer Erling Haaland has missed the past three games with injury and faces a late fitness test.

Can the Japanese side pull off a shock? You won’t want to miss the dramatic Urawa Reds vs Man City Club World Cup semi-final, and we’ve all the details you need to watch from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Urawa Reds vs Man City live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Urawa Reds vs Man City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to FIFA's YouTube channel, L'Equipe TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch a Urawa Reds vs Man City FREE live stream in the U.S. and worldwide

The 2023 Club World Cup semi-final between Urawa Reds vs Man City is being live streamed on YouTube in loads of countries around the world, including the U.S., Australia, Canada and New Zealand. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. However, that free stream isn't available everywhere. If you find yourself in a territory where the YouTube stream is blocked, then you might want to try a VPN, as per the instructions below. Our favorite is ExpressVPN.

There's also good news for viewers based in France: they'll be able to watch a FREE Urawa Reds vs Man City live stream, courtesy of L'Equipe.

Traveling outside France? No problem – use our favorite football VPN to unblock your favored stream from overseas. Details just above.

How to watch the Urawa Reds vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has the Urawa Reds vs Man City live stream in the U.K. as well as being the exclusive home of the entire Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League tournaments in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow the Urawa Reds vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.