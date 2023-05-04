Canelo vs Ryder live stream: How to watch online, free option, fight card, start time, odds

It's nearly time to watch the Canelo vs Ryder live stream online, and what a homecoming it will be. Emanating from Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, DAZN is presenting Saul "Canelo" Alvarez's defense of his undisputed super middleweight championship on a card stacked with Mexican pugilists.

Canelo vs Ryder live stream start time • Date: Canelo vs Ryder is Saturday (May 6).

• Time: The card is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEDT

• Canelo vs Ryder main event start time: Ring walks are expected for around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEDT.

While Alvarez is the favorite, there is a whisper campaign going on in the press, as to whether or not he's getting too old to keep the super middleweight throne. Complicating matters further is that this is Canelo's first fight since he had surgery on his left wrist, needed after his 2022 win over Gennady Golovkin.

So, to clear talk of Gervonta Davis, Alvarez is headed into battle against "The Gorilla" John Ryder, who hails from the United Kingdom. The No. 3-ranked fighter won his last four matches, and enters with a record of 32-5-0.

Not to look past Ryder (though many are), Canelo's next target would be David Benavidez, and a rematch against WBA (Regular) light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. The Russian entered that fight with a 19-0 record, but was still seen as the underdog when he upset Alvarez.

So, here, Alvarez looks to get the right winds in his sails. Here's everything you need to know to get a Canelo vs Ryder live stream:

Canelo vs Ryder live streams are likely free in Mexico

Expect, as has been the usual pattern, Azteca 7 (opens in new tab) to offer a live stream for free to all those in Mexico. If you so happen to be abroad and unable to log in to the Azteca stream? Well, there's a way to get around geofencing.

How to watch Canelo vs Ryder live streams from anywhere on Earth

Even if you're out of your 'corner' and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don't need to miss Canelo vs Ryder or try to watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. — ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab):

Canelo vs Ryder live streams in the US

Americans have multiple ways to watch Canelo vs Ryder, though many will primarily see that it's in da zone, aka DAZN (opens in new tab). The $24.99 per month (or $19.99 per month, with a 12-month contract) service is a big destination for fight night fans — though it charges $54.99 extra for Canelo vs Ryder.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the major platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

But Sling TV, one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives, is also offering the event, with a deal for new subscribers. If you're new to Sling, you can buy Canelo vs Ryder through Sling for $80 (same price as a month of DAZN and the iPPV), and get a free month of Showtime (opens in new tab) on top.

Canelo vs Ryder live streams in the UK

DAZN (opens in new tab) is also the place to watch Canelo vs Ryder in the United Kingdom, and they've got a good deal. You only need to get a £19.99 per month subscription to watch the fight, as there's no iPPV price.

As noted above, the main card starts at 12 a.m. BST (on Sunday, May 7th) and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST.

Canelo vs Ryder live streams in Canada

Yes, even our friends to the north will also watch Canelo vs Ryder on DAZN (opens in new tab). Existing subscribers will pay CAD $79.99, while and new subscribers will tack on their first month's membership to get in the door, paying CAD $104.99 total.

Canelo vs Ryder live streams in Australia

DAZN (opens in new tab) is also offering the event down under.

The card begins at 9 a.m. AEDT and the main event should be at around 1 p.m..

Canelo vs Ryder fight card

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (c) vs. John Ryder — for Canelo's WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez (c) vs. Ronal Batista — for Martinez's WBC flyweight title

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark — for the WBA Inter-Continental super lightweight title

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia — Featherweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks — Super middleweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana — Super middlewight

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael — Super welterweight

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin — Super featherweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares — Middleweight

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera — Super welterweight

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel — Featherweight

Canelo vs Ryder odds

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, (opens in new tab) at the time of publication, Alvarez (-1800) is the massive favorite, and Ryder (+900) is the underdog. That means you need to wager $1,800 on Alvarez to win $100, and a $100 bet on Ryder could net you $900 were he to win.