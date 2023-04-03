UConn vs San Diego State live stream: How to watch NCAA Championship game online

March Madness comes to an end as we watch the UConn vs San Diego State live stream of 2023 NCAA men's championship game. The 2023 March Madness tournament has been utterly wild, marked by a ton of upsets and three first-time Final Four teams. You can catch all the final basketball action with one of the best cable TV alternatives — possibly for free!

UConn vs SDSU game date, time Date: Monday, April 3

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. PT / 2:20 a.m. BST (Tuesday) / 11:20 a.m. AEST (Tuesday)

Channels: CBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Fubo and Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere with a VPN service

UConn is the heavy favorite to win its fifth national championship. They have bulldozed their way through the tournament, winning every game by at least 13. The Huskies have been shooting 40% from behind the three-point line, though they made just 9 of 26 against Miami in their Final Four matchup.

Their offensive firepower is impressive. Leading scorer Adama Sanogo averages over 17 points and has dropped in more than 20 in three of the last five games. Jordan Hawkins is also capable of putting up a lot of points, while Andre Jackson Jr. has been an assist machine.

Meanwhile, San Diego State squeaked by Florida Atlantic with a buzzer beater in their Final Four showdown. The Aztecs came back from behind 14, a testament to their determination and grit. They'll rely on their excellent three-point defense (ranked third nationally) to try to stop UConn's prolific scorers. SDSU has held their tournament opponents to just 22% of their attempts from deep.

Here's everything you need to know to watch UConn vs San Diego State online.

UConn vs San Diego State odds

UConn (-350) are the moneyline favorites according to DraftKings (opens in new tab), so you'd need to bet $350 to win $100. San Diego State (+290) is the underdog by far, so you could win $290 if you bet $100.

How to watch UConn vs San Diego State live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if you're having trouble finding CBS where you are currently located, you can still follow the UConn vs San Diego State live streams. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN offers fast connection times and access to more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.



How to watch UConn vs San Diego State live streams in the US

In the U.S., UConn vs San Diego State is on CBS. And by picking the best March Madness TV sales and the right affordable live TV streaming services, you could watch the championship game for free!

CBS comes with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $73, respectively.

If you get Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month (opens in new tab)), you can access your local CBS affiliate there. And, you don't need to pay, because there's a 30-day Paramount Plus free trial when you use the code 'PICARD'.

Sports-focused streamer Fubo, which starts at $75 per month (opens in new tab), also has CBS affiliates.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX and many channels that have MLB live streams. It starts at $75 per month and has CBS affiliates.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series.

How to watch UConn vs San Diego State live streams in Canada

In Canada, March Madness has been airing on the TSN family of channels. The UConn vs San Diego State championship game can be found on TSN starting at 9:20 p.m. ET.

If you don't have a way to watch the games, though, a VPN service such as ExpressVPN may help.

How to watch March Madness live streams in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the entire March Madness tournament live with the ESPN Player (£9.99 per month / £69.99 per year) and see action on on BT Sport (opens in new tab), where ESPNHD will feature everything from Selection Sunday to the games.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. Right now, you can get BT Sport for £18 per month, and get each and every channel it includes, plus Eurosport and Discovery Plus.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£29.99), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams with a VPN service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch March Madness live streams in Australia

Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is your best bet for an Aussie streaming service serving up March Madness live streams. Kayo offers a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If you want the full American channel broadcasts, though, we recommend trying out a VPN service like ExpressVPN.