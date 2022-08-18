Tottenham vs Wolves live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Wolves live stream begins Saturday's Premier League action — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Tottenham vs Wolves live stream, date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Wolves live stream takes place on Saturday (August 20).

► Time 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

After beating Southampton comfortably in their first game, Tottenham put in a poor performance against London rivals Chelsea. However, they left with a point thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Harry Kane.

Wolves, meanwhile, have only gained one point in their opening two fixtures. They missed a number of chances in their 0-0 draw with Fulham last time out and ultimately needed goalkeeper Jose Sa to save an 80th-minute penalty to avoid defeat.

Richarlison made an impact for Spurs when coming off the bench against Chelsea. He could replace an underperforming Heung-min Son in the starting 11. Ivan Perisic has also impressed and may get a first start. Cristian Romero was heavily involved in the controversy at Stamford Bridge and now looks to be out for at least a couple of weeks due to injury; Davinson Sanchez looks set to replace him. Boss Antonio Conte, meanwhile, will have to watch from afar, having been sent off for his part in last weekend's touchline bust-ups.

Adama Traore has returned for Wolves and fans will be keen to see the winger get more minutes. He will add to the attacking threat of Bruno Lage’s side, which is desperately missing Raul Jiminez’s potency in front of goal. The early kick-off on Saturday comes a bit too soon for new record signing Matheus Nunes, with the midfielder set to join his new teammates not long before the game.

Can the home team continue their strong start to the season, or will the visitors claim their first win? Find out by watching a Tottenham vs Wolves live stream.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

