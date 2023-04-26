Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream is an important match in the battle to finish in the Premier League top four, but it’s also a chance for the North London club to bounce back after being thrashed at the weekend — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream takes place Thursday (April 27).

► Time 8.15 p.m. GMT / 3.15 p.m. ET / 12.15 p.m. PT / 7.15 a.m AEDT (April 28)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Tottenham endured an utterly humiliating afternoon against Newcastle. Spurs found themselves 5-0 down within just 21 minutes as the Magpies ripped through a shambolic squad that looked unable to cope with the pressure. The game ultimately finished 6-1 in Newcastle’s favor, and Tottenham's interim manager Cristain Stellini paid a heavy price for the defeat as he was sacked shortly afterward. Ryan Mason will now take charge with the club expected to name a permanent successor in the summer.

Back-to-back defeats have seen the Lillywhites drop down to 6th in the table, and if they are to secure Champions League qualification, they need to quickly bounce back and put together a string of wins. That makes the visit of Man Utd, who sit in 3rd position, less than ideal and Spurs could be in for another difficult afternoon.

Conversely, Man Utd are enjoying a strong first season under Erik ten Hag. The Carabao Cup has already been secured, the fans have an FA Cup final against bitter rivals Man City to look forward to, and now the attention turns to securing the third place spot and qualifying for European’s most prestigious football tournament.

The Red Devils are on a run of three straight wins in the league and will come to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as clear favorites against a Spurs team in disarray. However, the buoyant mood in the red half of Manchester is being somewhat blunted by an injury crisis. Man Utd are currently without key players Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford, and if that wasn’t bad enough, it now looks like Bruno Fernandes will miss this one after images of him on crutches circulated online.

Can Tottenham put last weekend behind them and reignite their challenge for Champions League football, or will Man Utd’s strong form continue even with several major injuries? You’ll need to watch a Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream to find out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.



Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of this year’s season by checking out our full Premier League live streams hub. This comprehensive guide has all the information you need to watch every single game as we rapidly approach the final few weeks of the season.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. It's available in both the Premium ($4.99/month) and Premium Plus ($9.99/month) Premium Plus gets rid of ads, except for during live events, Peacock Channels and select content.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to the Premier League live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).