Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, TV channels: Where to watch north London derby online

Tottenham vs. Arsenal live stream: time and TV channels Tottenham vs. Arsenal just started at 11:30 a.m. EDT/8:30 a.m. PDT, today (Sunday, July 12).

The game will air on NBCSN and Telemundo in the US. UK viewers can watch the North London derby on Sky Sports, while the match airs on DAZN in Canada.

It's time for the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream ... which both teams probably wanted to mean more than just their placement in mid-table of the Premier League. That being said, a win in the the north London derby heals a lot of wounds, so there's plenty of pride at stake in today’s fixture.

And it's more than just bragging rights — whoever wins Tottenham vs. Arsenal will climb up the table and get a step closer to qualifying for a European competition next season, even if it's the Europa League rather than the more prestigious UEFA Champions League.

So you'll definitely want to watch the Tottenham vs. Arsenal live stream when these two rivals face off.

Here's where you can watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal, including options for using a VPN if you're having difficulty finding live coverage of the match in your area.

How can I use a VPN to watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal?

If you're traveling when the Tottenham vs. Arsenal live stream kicks off, don't worry. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you easily stream the match. With a VPN, you can disguise your location, which allows you to access the same streaming services you'd enjoy at home.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal live streams in the US

NBC holds the rights to Premier League games in the U.S., and it's airing the Tottenham vs. Arsenal match on NBCSN, a cable TV channel. If you want to watch the match over free TV, Telemundo airs a Spanish language broadcast at the same time.

Can't be near a TV set when the Spurs and Gunners kick things off? You can watch the Tottenham vs. Arsenal live stream on the NBC Sports website or by downloading the NBC Sports app (Android, iOS). However, you'll need to sign in to those options with your login credentials from your cable TV provider, so cord cutters are out of luck.

NBCSN is included with several streaming TV services, though. So you can sign up for one of the following to watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal.

SlingTV: You'll find NBCSN on the Sling Blue package of TV channels, which costs $30 a month.

Fubo.TV: The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want.

Hulu: NBCSN is among the 60-plus channels included as part of the $55-a-month Hulu service. There's a cloud DVR feature for recording matches as well.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal live streams in the UK

Tottenham vs. Arsenal starts today at 4:30 p.m. BST and airs on Sky Sports. That means you can watch it on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. You can also stream it on SKY GO Extra. If you don't have Sky, you can get the games through Now TV's day and month passes, which start at £9.99.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal live streams in Canada

It's not hard to find Tottenham vs. Arsenal in Canada. DAZN is the exclusive home for Canada's Premier League live streams.

It's not hard to find Tottenham vs. Arsenal in Canada. DAZN is the exclusive home for Canada's Premier League live streams.

DAZN costs $20 per month. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal live streams in other countries

Here's a list of the various networks showing Tottenham vs. Arsenal in select countries.

Australia: Optus

Optus Austria: Sky Sports Austria 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Sky Sports Austria 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD Dominican Republic: RUSH, Sky HD

RUSH, Sky HD Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go

Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1

Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1 Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event Israel: Sport 1

Sport 1 Italy: Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

RUSH Spain: DAZN

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com