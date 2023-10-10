9 top new movies to stream this week on Prime Video, Hulu and more (Oct. 10-16)

Missions aren't all that impossible among the new movies streaming this week on Prime Video, Hulu and other streaming services. Some titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription.

One of the summer's biggest theatrical movies, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, finally comes to streaming. Tom Cruise doesn't hold back on the stunts, as usual. The Expendables 4 is the other action-packed new movie on PVOD, so you can get a dose of '80s action heroes doing their thing.

Toss in a raunchy comedy, internet horror thriller and a legal dramedy, and there truly is something for everyone to enjoy on movie night. Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

Down Low (PVOD)

This outrageous and unapologetic comedy about repressed sexuality centers on Gary (Zachary Quinto), a traditional Catholic family man … until he came out as gay. Shunned by his ex-wife and sons, he decides to live his new life to the fullest by hiring a sex worker to give him an erotic massage. When free-spirited and proudly out Cameron (Lukas Gage) learns how inexperienced his client is, he decides to give him a crash course on queer life. Their journey starts with hookup apps and spirals into a wild night involving nosy neighbors, threesome and the dark web.

Buy digital release starting Oct. 10

Fremont (PVOD)

The immigrant experience comes to life in this stark portrait of a lonely young Afghan refugee who’s drifting through existence in Fremont, California. Donya (Anaita Wali Zada) is a former translator for the U.S. military in Afghanistan who now writes fortunes for a fortune cookie factory. She shuttles between her job and sessions with her eccentric therapist (Gregg Turkington). Donya has a few bright spots, including a budding romantic interest (Jeremy Allen White), but she spends sleepless nights wracked with survivor's guilt over those still left behind in Kabul.

Buy on Apple starting Oct. 10

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (PVOD)

Tom Cruise helped save the theatrical experience with his jet-setting adrenaline shot Top Gun: Maverick. He didn’t quite pull off the same feat with Dead Reckoning (that was done by Barbie and Oppenheimer), but Cruise is still a Movie Star who puts on a good show. The latest stunt-filled extravaganza poses a new mission to super spy Ethan Hunt — to track down and disable a rogue AI called the Entity. If it falls into the wrong hands, the Entity could destroy the world. Fortunately, Ethan and team — Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) — are on the case.

Buy on Amazon or Apple starting Oct. 10

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Starz)

Judy Blume’s novel has been a mainstay for adolescents through at least three generations thanks to the humorous, refreshingly candid coming-of-age story. The adaptation stars Abby Ryder Fortson as 11-year-old Margaret, who is uprooted from her home in New York City to move to the New Jersey suburbs. Distressed by leaving her friends, Margaret begins talking to God about her anxieties, hopes and dreams. As she acclimates to her new school and surroundings, Margaret leans on mom Barbara (Rachel McAdams) and grandmother Sylvia (Kathy Bates), both of whom are also struggling to adjust.

Stream on Starz starting Oct. 11

Daliland (Hulu)

The renowned, iconic artist Salvador Dalí has been portrayed on screen many times. Ben Kingsley is the latest actor to take on the surrealist painter, focusing on the later years of Dalí’s life and marriage to wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa). Set in 1974 New York and Spain, the film is told from the perspective of a young assistant named James (Christopher Briney) who is determined to make a name in the art world. As he helps the mercurial artist prepare for a big exhibition, James has a front-row seat as Dalí and Gala’s relationship begins to break down.

Stream on Hulu starting Oct. 12

The Burial (Prime Video)

Jamie Foxx looks like he's in fine form in this legal drama based on true story. Willie E. Gary is a charismatic, smooth-talking attorney who views litigation as war — and he’s ready go to Jean-Claude Van Damme on his opponents in court. Willie is hired by bankrupt funeral home owner Jeremiah O'Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones) to sue a rival over a handshake deal gone wrong. While the suits on the other side of the table view Willie as a “clown,” he hasn’t lost a case yet.

Stream on Prime Video starting Oct. 13

Dark Harvest (PVOD)

Harvest and Halloween don’t make for a time of celebration in a cursed town, but rather set the stage for a brutal battle for survival. During the fall of 1963, the terrifying legend Sawtooth Jack rises from the cornfields and heads to town for a killing spree. Standing in his way are groups of 18-year-old boys, who are determined to slay the murderous scarecrow before midnight. Rebellious outcast Richie (Casey Likes) joins in, motivated by his older brother’s victory the year before. But as the hunt progresses, Richie makes a shocking discovery and faces a fateful decision that could break the bloody cycle once and for all.

Buy digital release starting Oct. 13

Dear David (PVOD)

Buzzfeed isn’t just the origin of many internet quizzes, personality tests and meme roundups — now, it’s the inspiration for a horror flick. The story is based on the viral Twitter thread posted by Adam Ellis in 2017. In the film adaptation, Adam (Augustus Prew) is a Buzzfeed writer who illustrates his content with light-hearted comics. After he engages in an online discussion with a reader, Adam experiences increasingly malevolent occurrences that he believes are caused by a child ghost named David. Encouraged by his boss (Justin Long) to tweet the hauntings, Adam begins to lose his grip on what’s real.

Buy on Amazon or Apple starting Oct. 13

Expend4bles (PVOD)

Nearly a decade after The Expendables 3, a follow-up finally brings back the elite mercenaries played by Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. They’re joined by some new friends, including Megan Fox, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and Andy Garcia, for some big, dumb action. Their mission, which they choose to accept, is to stop the very evil arms dealer Rahmat (Iko Uwais) from acquiring nuclear detonators that could start World War III. Some twists and turns are in store for the Expendables, but nothing they can’t handle with a few bazookas.

Buy on Amazon or Apple starting Oct. 13