This new foldable could take on both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold

A new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold rival has emerged from China in the form of the newly announced Honor Magic V2.

There's no confirmation yet that the Magic V2 will make it to the global market. However, we can hope that it'll be sold outside China since Honor already sells the Magic VS foldable globally. Don’t expect to see it in the U.S. though, Honor hasn’t attempted to make it in America yet.

We can immediately see a major difference between the Honor Magic V2 and its rivals in its pricing. Honor's asking for 8,999 RMB (around $1,250) in China for the entry-level model, which is a fair bit cheaper than the original 12,999 RMB (roughly $1,800) price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Looking at the displays shows an immediate spec gap too, as the size and shape of the Magic V2's displays should mean it's got more screen space than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Pixel Fold, while remaining usable when folded up.

To be precise, the Magic V2 features a 7.92-inch 1,600-nit FHD inner display, and a 6.4-inch, 2,500-nit sub-FHD which offers a wider-than-average 20:9 aspect ratio. Both run at 120Hz and use Honor's PWM dimming technology to theoretically reduce eye strain.

For photography, Honor furnished the Magic V2 with a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide and 20MP telephoto camera (zoom level unknown) on the back, and two 16MP selfie cameras found in punch holes on the inner and outer display. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 50MP main camera too, while the Pixel Fold uses a similar 48MP main sensor. Neither of these two phones beat the Honor ultrawide, telephoto and selfie camera sensor resolution though, which could likely have an effect on overall image quality.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the Magic V2, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Meanwhile, a 5,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery provides the electrical juice, a type of battery it's only used on the China-only model of the Magic5 Pro before. This can then be refilled with speedy 66W charging.

To actually get the Magic V2 to fold, Honor's fitted the phone with a titanium hinge, which Honor claims is rated to last 400,000 folds, and it estimates is good for around 10 years of regular use. Despite its folding nature, the Magic V2 is apparently 9.9mm (0.39 inches) thick when closed, and weighs 231 grams (8.15 ounces). This would make it not only considerably thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Google Pixel Fold, but thinner than regular non-folding phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

We're due to see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. From what the rumor mill has told us, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 won't offer too many upgrades on top of what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 already offers, giving rival foldables the opportunity to seize Samsung's crown. We can't say at the moment if the Honor Magic V2 is capable of beating the Pixel Fold, our current best foldable phones champion. But if it does go on sale beyond China, Honor could have a winner on its hands.