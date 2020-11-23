This is the way: Black Friday deal takes 40% off Echo Dot with Baby Yoda stand

If you're a fan of The Mandalorian and Amazon products, Black Friday is a good time to snatch up deals on merchandise like a hungry Krayt dragon. And here's one of our favorite Black Friday deals of the moment.

Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd) generation with the Mandalorian The Child stand for $38. That's a savings of 40%, so you won't need to trade in any Beskar armor to afford it.

This deal, which saves you $26, includes the third-gen Amazon Echo Dot, plus a baby Yoda stand with long, green pointy ears.View Deal

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) is one of the best smart speakers around. Though it's been succeeded by the 4th-gen Echo Dot, we still like this model for its good audio and low profile.

With the third-gen Echo Dot, you get all of Alexa's abilities, including asking for news and weather, controlling smart home devices, and much more. Its small speaker is made for personal listening, great if you want some background tunes while you work or relax.

And, of course, this deal comes with a stand that looks like The Child's ears and robe, and will fit any third-generation Echo Dot.

One snag if you're thinking of this as a holiday gift: According to Amazon's page, this won't ship for 1-2 months, so you may have to wait until the next Life Day to give it as a present.