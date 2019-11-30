This $69 Blue Yeti Nano microphone is the best Cyber Monday deal for streamers and podcasters

Looking to finally start that Twitch channel or podcast? We've got just the deal for you. Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon has the excellent Blue Yeti Nano USB microphone for just $69, for a savings of $30.

The Blue Yeti Nano retains much of the same class-leading sound quality of the standard Blue Yeti and packs it into a more compact and affordable design. Its cardoid and omnidirectional recording modes are perfect for personal broadcasts and group podcasts, respectively, and it works seamlessly with both Mac and PC.

Blue Yeti Nano: was $99 now $69 at Amazon

This compact and crisp USB microphone sports two recording modes and works seamlessly with PC and Mac. View Deal

Blue Yeti Blackout with Assassin's Creed Odyssey: was $139 now $89

This best-in-class USB microphone offers four recording modes and excellent sound quality. You also get a free PC copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey with this bundle.View Deal

If you want to step things up a bit, you can score the standard Blue Yeti with a free PC copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey for just $89. Our favorite overall USB microphone and a favorite amongst YouTubers, Twitch streamers and podcasters, the Yeti offers four recording modes and a tri-capsule array for recording rich sound from any location.

These Yeti discounts are easily some of the best gaming deals we've seen this Cyber Monday weekend, and are a no-brainer for aspiring content creators. Streamers may also want to check out the Elgato HD 60 S capture card for $119, and the superb Logitech C922 webcam for just $79.

Cyber Monday weekend is just getting started, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide as we round up the best Cyber Monday deals of the week.