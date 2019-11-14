The price of the 15-inch MacBook Pro just hit rock bottom

Apple laptops tend to get massive discounts on Black Friday. And now that there's a new MacBook Pro 16-inch, we're expecting even steeper Apple deals this holiday season.

But if you can't wait till Black Friday, Amazon has the Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch Laptop on sale for $1,999. That's $400 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine.

MacBook Pro 15" w/ 16GB RAM: was $2,399 now $1,999

This is the MacBook Pro we've always wanted. It packs a 9th-gen Core i7 six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 555x Graphics. It's now $400 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

This configuration packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 555x Graphics. The Core i9 model with 512GB SSD is $2,349 ($450 off).

Sister site LaptopMag gave the Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch its Editor's Choice award. This MacBook Pro is blindingly fast, thanks to its beefy Core i7 CPU and hyper fast SSD. The display is also amazing producing bright, colorful, and sharp images. As for the keyboard, this is the fourth iteration of Apple's controversial Butterfly-style key switch. The keys feature a super-shallow 0.6 millimeters of travel (well below the 1.5mm minimum that we look for), but require 71 grams of actuation force, which is above our 60-gram minimum. During our testing, we clicked to a rate of 70 words per minute (with 94% accuracy), which is a tad below our 80 wpm average.

Sure, it's no longer Apple's flagship laptop, but the 2019 MacBook Pro 15-inch is still a powerful machine that's bound to last you for years to come.

Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-holiday deals.