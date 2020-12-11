The Oculus Rift S just hit its lowest price of 2020

Whether you're buying it for yourself or giving it as a gift, a VR headset is a cool and unique gift for any type of gamer. Right now we've spotted an excellent deal on one of our favorite VR headsets.

For a limited time, the Oculus Store has its Oculus S Rift on sale for $299. That's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen all year for this PC-based VR headset. (Amazon offers the same price).

Oculus Rift S: was $399 now $299 @ Oculus

The Oculus Rift S is the best PC-based VR headset on the market. It sports a 2560 x 1440 display with a fast 80Hz refresh rate. Plus, it's light which means you'll be able to wear it comfortably for extended periods of time. It's now $100 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Oculus

The Oculus Quest 2 is a stand- alone device that delivers the best VR experience you can get without needing to connect to a powerful gaming PC. It packs a Snapdragon XR2 processor with 6GB of RAM, which is a notable step up in specs over the Snapdragon 835 CPU found in its predecessor.View Deal

The Oculus Rift S is one of the best VR headsets you can buy. Unlike the Quest 2, the Oculus Rift S is PC-based, which means you'll need a well-equipped PC to power your VR experience. (Minimum requirements include a GTX 1050 Ti/Radeon RX 470 or greater and at least a Core i3-6100/Ryzen 3 1200 CPU with 8GB of RAM).

However, once you're set up, it can deliver room-scale VR without the need to place external sensors around your apartment. And it comes with the impressive Touch Controllers that track movements and help make the entire VR experience feel a lot more kinetic and immersive.

Equally important, it comes with an impressive roster of games via the Oculus Store, with notable highlights including Beat Saber, Superhot, and Job Simulator.

If you prefer a PC-free VR experience, the Oculus Store also has stock of its Oculus Quest 2 for $299. The Oculus Quest 2 also delivers an excellent VR experience sans the need to connect to a PC. It's not on sale, but the hard-to-find headset is now in stock.