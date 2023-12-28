The Lions vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL Game Week 17 online, start time and odds

The Lions vs Cowboys live stream is a matchup between two playoff bound teams. Jared Goff and the Lions will enter the postseason as a division winner for the first time since 1993, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are looking to keep their slim chance at an NFC East title alive in this NFL live stream.

The Lions vs Cowboys channel, start time The Lions vs Cowboys live stream airs Saturday, Dec. 30.

• Start time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Dec. 31 / 12:15 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 31)

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on ESPN or ABC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Lions (11-4) are riding a high after last week’s 30-24 win over the Vikings. The victory coupled with the 49ers’ (11-4) loss to the Ravens Monday night, means the Motor City still has a shot at earning that number one spot in the NFC, but they do need some help.

Detroit has to finish with a better record than the 49ers and Eagles, the other (11-4) teams in the NFC.

For the Cowboys (10-5), while back-to-back losses to the Bills and Dolphins knocked them behind the aforementioned (11-4) teams, Dallas still has a shot to finish as the NFC’s best as well. They need to win out, with the Eagles, 49ers and Lions losing out. Tall order, but not impossible. The Cowboys better odds, though still slim are at winning the NFC East, which ESPN gives them a 19% chance of doing.

Dallas does have the luxury of playing at home this week and the difference between the “home” and “away” brand of football they play is astounding. Jerry’s boys have won 15-straight at AT&T Stadium including their 7-0 record this season. Meanwhile, they are just (3-5) on the road this year and (7-9) dating back to last season.

The Cowboys would love to see their quarterback Dak Prescott get back into his rhythm. Before dropping two straight, Dak was getting serious MVP consideration. He led his team to five-straight wins while throwing 15 touchdown passes to just one interception.

DraftKings has the Cowboys as 6-point favorites against the Lions. The over/under is 53.5.

How to watch Lions vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Lions vs Cowboys the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using a VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Lions vs Cowboys live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Lions vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, both of which are carried in most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday, Dec. 30.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC in select markets. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

How to watch Lions vs Cowboys live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Lions vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Lions vs Cowboys live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1:15 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Lions vs Cowboys live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Lions vs Cowboys live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Lions vs Cowboys is available on TSN1/5/CTV.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Lions vs Cowboys live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find the Lions vs Cowboys NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.