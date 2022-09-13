The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer — here’s Breath of the Wild sequel

Nintendo has finally revealed a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. During the Nintendo Direct September 2022 live stream, the company shared a brief glimpse of the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Though the trailer in question doesn’t show much, it should be enough to get fans more excited for the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive.

The trailer begins with what appears to be hieroglyphs displaying the history of Hyrule. Afterward, we see protagonist Link sky diving from a floating island to the world below. We then see a montage of Link climbing cliffs, solving puzzles and riding across the sky on the back of a giant stone bird. Again, an extremely short trailer but it gives us enough to know we’re in for an expansive adventure.

“In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that!,” says Nintendo's press email. “Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.”

A sequel for Breath of the Wild was first announced during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct. A gameplay trailer was released during the Nintendo Direct that streamed in February 2021. Since then, Nintendo enthusiasts have eagerly awaited a full reveal of the game. This isn’t surprising given how Breath of the Wild is one of the Nintendo Switch’s biggest titles and one of the best-received video games in recent history. The fact that fans won’t have much longer to wait should get them all the more excited.

