I thought I was bored with the Nintendo Switch 2 — but then I played Donkey Kong Bananza

I’ve played platforming video games most of my life, but I’ve never played one quite like Donkey Kong Bananza. In fact, it’s easily one of the most unique games of any genre.

Going in, I expected an experience similar to Super Mario Odyssey since that core team developed the latest Donkey Kong adventure. However, while there are certainly elements of that title and other games, Donkey Kong Bananza does its own thing to a masterful degree. For an old-timer like me, it’s a welcome breath of fresh air.

If you own a Nintendo Switch 2, I don’t have to sell you on this game since you probably already own it. That said, if you’ve been keeping up with our Nintendo Switch 2 restock live blog and want another reason to get excited about Nintendo’s latest console/handheld hybrid, then you should read on to see why you’re in for a treat with Donkey Kong Bananza. It’s truly something special.

New ways to play

We’ve had games with destructible environments before, but Donkey Kong Bananza takes things to a whole new level—literally and figuratively. With some exceptions, such as steel structures, you’re able to destroy just about anything you come across. That’s not only technically impressive, but it opens up gameplay possibilities you don’t have in other platformers.

Donkey Kong Bananza has a slew of collectibles hidden across its worlds just like with other platformers. However, the difference here is that items are often hidden within the terrain.

Instead of looking for items with your naked eye, you have to consider that what you’re looking for could be right underneath your feet. This forces you to explore the land much differently than you would even in other 3D platformers. The verticality involved is a game-changer.

The destructible terrain is also a major component for traversal. You can tear a chunk off the ground and use that piece to surf around, which can be useful if the floor is covered in thorns or poison. Likewise, some platforms only manifest when you throw specific pieces at them. I won’t spoil it all here, but some of the traversal options this game offers are quite clever.

Naturally, you’ll face enemies and bosses that also use the terrain for offense and defense. This keeps you on your toes, since you can’t just simply punch some enemies to defeat them. If you’ve seen the trailers, then you know Donkey Kong can turn into other animals. Some of these can use the terrain in different ways, such as being able to turn mud into gold. Discovering an enemy’s weakness and using the right countermeasure never stops being fun.

This last point isn’t just for platformers, but video games in general. With the exception of perhaps the God of War-inspired Dante’s Inferno (yes, that was a video game), I can’t think of many games where the narrative has you going deeper and deeper into a planet. I’m sure others exist, but few come to mind.

Working your way down to the planet’s center creates a fantastic sense of progression and adventure that few games I’ve played can match.

Boundless exploration

Given its pedigree and iconic protagonist, I knew I’d have a blast with Donkey Kong Bananza. That said, I wasn’t expecting to have such a distinctive gaming experience.

I’ve been disappointed by games that claimed to have brand-new gameplay mechanics too many times, so it’s nice to see a title far exceed what I expected. Playing this game reminds me of how limitless gaming felt during the golden era of the ‘90s. It’s a great feeling to have again, even at my age.

Though I’ve completed Donkey Kong Bananza’s main quest, I plan to dig deep (pun intended) into the post-game content. This is a game that rewards exploration, so I fully expect to be as amazed by all the things I’ve yet to discover. And even if it’s more of the same, that’s fine by me, because I’m sure it will still be a unique experience.