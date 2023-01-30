The Last of Us episode 3 release date and time: How to watch in Australia today

Tonight, the world gets to watch The Last of Us episode 3 online. And this is one episode you're not going to want to miss. Trust us on that.

With seven words — "Not today, you new world order jackboots," Nick Offerman made the internet as giddy as Ron Swanson ordering breakfast. Yes, the trailer for The Last of Us episode 3 begins with those words, as survivor Bill (Offerman) hides in his bunker. This is the perfect casting news, giving Nick Offerman a well-stocked bunker in the Cordyceps-ridden world is like giving us an alternate reality version of Parks and Rec's favorite Libertarian.

Once Bill and his new pal Frank (The White Lotus alum Murray Bartlett) are done debating the Arby's business model, they're going to take audiences on a fantastic ride. We dare not say anything more to spoil the episode, though.

The two characters were referenced by Tess in last week's chapter of the series, and this episode will see Joel (Pedro Pascal) taking Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to them for protection. Want a refresher on how we got here? Check out our The Last of Us episode 2 recap for a detailed breakdown.

We're curious if The Last of Us episode 3 might break Binge's servers, as interest in the show seems to be on the rise. In our spoiler-free The Last of Us review, we only hinted at how emotionally impactful this episode is.

That said, you might want to check out this trailer for The Last of Us episode 3, (or skip it, if you want to go in as blind as a clicker). We've also got the news on HBO confirming The Last of Us season 2, as well as everything you need to know about how to watch The Last of Us episode 3, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 3 online in Australia

Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) are the two ways to stream The Last of Us episode 3 in Australia.

As expected, The Last of Us has taken the usual spot allotted to HBO's blockbuster shows, with new episodes fast-tracked every Monday until the first season ends on March 13, 2023. Episode 3 of The Last of Us is titled 'Long Long Time' and runs 80 minutes.

(opens in new tab) Stream The Last of Us on Binge (opens in new tab) As Australia's streaming home for HBO content, Binge is the easiest and most affordable way to stream The Last of Us in Australia. Pricing starts at just AU$10 a month for one SD stream, moving up to AU$16 a month for two HD streams and AU$18 a month for four HD streams. On top of being able to stream current HBO hits like House of the Dragon, Succession and The White Lotus, a Binge subscription also gets you access to the vast majority of HBO's celebrated back catalogue, which includes the likes of Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Alternatively, if you haven't signed up to Binge before, you can take advantage of the service's generous 14-day free trial (opens in new tab) period, allowing you check out The Last of Us at no cost to you.

(opens in new tab) Stream The Last of Us on Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) Another way to stream The Last of Us in Australia is via Foxtel Now, a streaming service which aims to provide subscribers with the complete Foxtel experience. That means you also get access to live Foxtel channels, along with the option of additional Sports and Movies packages. That said, Foxtel Now isn't exactly cheap — prices start at AU$25 a month for the mandatory Essentials pack, with extra charges for any additional packs you add on after that. Thankfully, The Last of Us is part of the Essentials pack, so you won't need to pay anything extra in order to watch it. Additionally, those who've never signed up to Foxtel Now before can check service without paying anything, thanks to the service's 10-day free trial (opens in new tab) period.

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us episode 1 — Monday, Jan. 16 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 2 — Monday, Jan. 23 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 3 — Monday, Jan. 30 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 4 — Monday, Feb. 6 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 5 — Monday, Feb. 13 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 6 — Monday, Feb. 20 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 7 — Monday, Feb. 27 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 8 — Monday, March 5 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 9 — Monday, March 13 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Narcos) as Joel, while Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) plays Ellie. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge reprises her role as Marlene after having voiced the character in the video games. Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced the character of Tommy in the games plays Perry in the TV adaptation.