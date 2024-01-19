'The Iron Claw' streaming date: When will it be available to watch?

"The Iron Claw" may have been snubbed in terms of major award nominations so far this season, but it's been a big commercial and critical success for A24, grossing over $29 million after its November 8 debut and going on to amass several glowing reviews from critics.

Currently, however, the movie is only available to see in theaters — meaning if you can't carve out a few hours to take in a showtime, you likely have no idea what you're missing out on. It's worth the trip to a theater, but if you can't make the outing work at this time, you'll be stuck waiting for it to be available to stream.

This biographical sports drama is a tragic true story that follows the life of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich (Zac Efron) and the Von Erich family throughout their rise to fame in the '80s. Starring "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson as Kevin's younger brothers, this raw portrait of a family grappling with the "Von Erich curse" that continually brings tragedy to the family's doorsteps is a harrowing story to sit through.

Right now, there's no concrete date as far as when you'll be able to watch "The Iron Claw" on your own TV at home. But despite the fact that there's no official date for when you can catch it on streaming services, we know where its streaming home will be. Read on for more on our thoughts on when "The Iron Claw" will be available to stream.

When and where will 'The Iron Claw' be available for streaming?

"The Iron Claw" should be available on Max when it's time for the film's streaming debut. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming platform inked a deal with A24 in December. Under this agreement, "The Iron Claw" will stream on Max in addition to all of A24's recent films, including "Priscilla" and "Dicks: The Musical."

Of course, that doesn't answer the question of when you can start streaming "The Iron Claw" at home. It's not yet available on Max, but we have an educated guess as to when it could make its appearance. The movie made its official theatrical debut on Dec. 22, 2023 following its Nov. 8, 2023 Texas Theater debut in Dallas. If we consider the normal 45-day window for theatrical releases, we could see "The Iron Claw" hit Max as early as February.

For right now, if you want to see what the praise and critical acclaim is all about (or just more of Jeremy Allen White fresh off "The Bear's" recent Emmys sweep), the best idea for you is to head to the theater. There's no official date for when you can watch "The Iron Claw" at home, so may as well watch it on the big screen for now.