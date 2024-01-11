'Godzilla Minus One' streaming date: When will it be available to watch?

"Godzilla Minus One" is being heralded as one of the best kaiju movies in years, if not ever. Written and directed by acclaimed CG animator and VFX artist Takashi Yamazaki, it breathes new life into the 70-year-old franchise while its unflinching depictions of post-war themes still make it feel like a true homage to the first 'Godzilla' film. It all comes together in "a feast for the eyes [and] an entertaining epic in every sense of the word," as The Hollywood Reporter put it.

The 37th film in the "Godzilla" franchise, "Godzilla Minus One" has grossed more than $88 million on a modest $15 million budget. It's on track to beat "Demon Slayer's" stateside record as the second highest-grossing Japanese film in the United States of all time. And this Oscar season, we could see "Godzilla Minus One" make history as the first "Godzilla" movie nominated for an Oscar, as rumor has it the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has it shortlisted for a Best Visual Effects nomination.

So with this movie already stomping through theaters, it's no surprise that people are interested to see when it will finally be available on one of the best streaming services. Let's break down where you should be able to stream "Godzilla Minus One" and when you can expect it to hit a streaming service.

Where to stream 'Godzilla Minus One'

There are quite a few streaming services that could be the home for "Godzilla Minus One." "Godzilla vs. Kong" saw a simultaneous release in theaters and on Max back in 2021. Another popular entry, "Shin Godzilla," is available to stream on Crunchyroll, or you can buy or rent it on Prime Video and YouTube.

Sadly, producer Toho Studios has yet to announce any plans to stream "Godzilla Minus One" on any VoD or subscription-based platforms while it's still in theaters. Given that Toho recently announced "Godzilla Minus One" would be returning to theaters this month in a black-and-white re-release, it'll likely be a while before the Tokyo-crushing kaiju makes its way to the small screen.

So, if you're curious to see what all the fuss is about, your only option right now is to find a cinema that’s screening "Godzilla Minus One." That shouldn’t prove too challenging, though, as over 1,000 theaters in the U.S. and Canada are reportedly screening the movie. You can check local showtime listings at Fandango, AMC Theaters, Cinemark Theaters or Regal Theaters.

"Godzilla Minus One" is not currently available to stream, and no official release date has been announced for when it will hit streaming services. We'll update this article with new information as it becomes available.