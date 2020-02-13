The HP Envy 13t for $280 off is the best Presidents' Day sale we've seen yet

The HP Envy 13t is as close to a MacBook Air killer as you'll get, but like all svelte laptops, it rarely sees big discounts. Fortunately, HP's weekend-long Presidents' Day sale is making the Envy 13t much more affordable.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy 13t on sale for $712.49 via coupon code "5PDS2020". That's $287 off and the cheapest HP Envy 13t deal we've ever seen. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far this year.

HP Envy 13t Laptop: was $999 now $712 @ HP

The Envy 13t is HP's answer to the XPS 13 and MacBook Air. Rarely on sale, use coupon "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $712.49. It features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's cheaper — and a better configuration — than the base MacBook Air and XPS 13. View Deal

The HP Envy 13t made it to our best laptops of 2020 list. The laptop on sale packs a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Those specs blow away the base MacBook Air and XPS 13, both of which rely on previous-gen CPUs and offer less memory.

However, the HP Envy 13t isn't just good on paper, it's also a powerful machine in real world tests. In sister site Laptop Mag's HP Envy 13t review, they called it the perfect laptop for people who need to get things done. (And they reviewed a unit with a previous-gen Intel CPU, which means this machine should provide even better performance).

The Envy 13t is just one of many HP laptops on sale this weekend. Other deals include: