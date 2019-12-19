The Google Nest Mini at $35 makes a great stocking stuffer

Last minute holiday shoppers, here's an excellent deal just for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Google Nest Mini (2nd-gen) for $35 at Walmart. Normally, this smart speaker retails for $49, so that's $15 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart speaker and one of the best smart home deals you can get right now. (Best Buy offers it for the same price).

Google Nest Mini: was $49 now $35 @ Walmart

The second-generation Nest Mini boasts bolder sound and minor aesthetic enhancements over the Google Home Mini. It has all the best Google Assistant skills and lets you control smart lights, smart locks, and other smart home devices via voice commands.View Deal

The second-generation Nest Mini boasts bolder sound and minor aesthetic enhancements over the Google Home Mini. It also packs all the best Google Assistant skills in that it acts as a voice remote for some of the best smart lights, best smart locks and other smart home devices.

In our Google Nest Mini review, we were impressed by its fun color options, great sound, and additional microphones. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its overall performance.

Design-wise, the 1.65-inch tall Google Nest Mini has the same dimensions and curved sides as the Home Mini. It retains the central four-dot LED setup with touch controls beneath a fabric-swathed exterior. You can tap on either side of the Nest Mini to adjust the volume whereas a physical switch on the back of it lets you deactivate the microphone.

In terms of audio, for its size, the Nest Mini sounds awesome and even beats the third-generation Echo Dot in audio quality. As an added bonus, you can use the Nest Mini as an intercom with other Google-brand speakers in your home to broadcast messages. The Nest Mini also supports hands-free phone calls with Google Duo.

So whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer or starting your smart home, the Nest Mini is an affordable solid choice. Alternatively, Walmart also offers the first generation Google Home Mini for $25 ($24 off). Both items are eligible for Walmart's NextDay delivery service.