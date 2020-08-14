The excellent Dell XPS 13 is less than $800 in epic laptop sale

Dell is jumping on the back to school sales bandwagon with some of the best XPS deals we've seen this year.

Currently, Dell is taking an extra 10% off sitewide via coupon code "SAVE10". It's pretty easy to score 5% off or $50 off at Dell, but this sale doubles your savings (which is rare outside of major holidays). The best part is that the coupon code can be used on practically anything sold via the Dell Home website. That includes XPS laptops, monitors, desktops, and more. (Most items will feature a "Save an additional 10% with coupon" logo). So we're rounding up some of the best XPS deals and laptop deals you can get from Dell's current sale.

XPS deals

XPS 13 (2020): was $979 now $881

The XPS 13 is the best laptop you can buy period. The 2020 model has been on sale before, but right now you can get the base model for just $881.99 via coupon "SAVE10". This config should be suitable for most people as it features a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you want the step-up model with a Core i5-1035G1 CPU, you'll pay $970.19 after coupon, which is still a terrific XPS deal. View Deal

XPS 13 (2019): was $881 now $793

Not everyone needs (or can afford) the latest and greatest. However, if you still want a premium laptop at a not-so-premium price, the 2019 XPS 13 is on sale for $793.79 via coupon "SAVE10". It's been cheaper before, but this XPS deal is different because it packs zero compromises. It features a 13-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

XPS 17 (2020): was $1,371 now $1,234

The new XPS 17 manages to squeeze a 17-inch panel into a 14.7-inch body. So although this is a desktop replacement, it's not your pop's 17 incher. Use promo code "SAVE10" to drop its price to $1,234.79. This 2020 laptop packs a 17-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Monitor deals

Dell Dual Monitor Bundle: was $479 now $427

This dual monitor bundle is perfect for anyone who needs to upgrade their WFH setup. It includes two Dell P2219H monitors and the Dell Dual Monitor Stand. Each panel features 1080p resolution and an 8ms response time. Coupon "SAVE10" drops the price to $427.49. Keep in mind that the monitors can't be used independently as they do not include their original stands.View Deal

Dell 21.5-inch 1080p LCD: was $113 now $102 @ Dell

Need a new monitor for your home office? The Dell SE2219H packs all the requisites including 1080p resolution, IPS panel, and both HDM/VGA connectivity. Coupon "SAVE10" slashes its price to just $102.59, which is just a few bucks shy of its all time low price. View Deal

Dell 24-inch Monitor: was $209 now $136 @ Dell

The SE2419H is one of the cheapest 1080p monitors you'll find in Dell's sale. It packs a 5ms response time and HDMI/VGA connectivity. Coupon "SAVE10" slashes its price to $136.79.View Deal

Inspiron deals

Inspiron 15 3000: was $323 now $291

If you want the absolute cheapest laptop in Dell's sale, the buck stops at the Inspiron 15 3000. Coupon "SAVE10" drops its price to $291.05. This budget machine packs a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Pentium 5405U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's suitable for young kids or as a very basic laptop. View Deal

Inspiron 14 3000: was $538 now $485

The Inspiron 14 3000 is a mid-tier laptop with a price that won't scare you away. In terms of muscle power, it packs everything you could want including a Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "SAVE10" drops its price to $485.09. Just keep in mind that it packs a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD. (We typically recommend 1080p panels). View Deal