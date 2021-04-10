Tesla Model 3 pricing just changed again — what you need to know

Tesla can’t seem to make its mind up about just how much the Model 3 should cost. As spotted by Electrek, the company has added an extra $500 to the cost of its electric Sedan, meaning prices for the Model 3 Standard Range Plus now start at $38,490, not including the $1,200 destination charge.

The price change coincides with a minor design change to the interior, as there is now a wooden door trim, as shown below.

The $500 price increase also impacts the dual motor Long Range AWD, which jumps from $46,990 to $47,490. In addition to offering a longer estimated travel range (353 miles, up from 263), it has a 5 mph higher top speed, and can do 0-60 mph in just 4.2 seconds – 1.1 seconds faster than the Standard Range Plus.

(Image credit: Tesla)

The top-of-the-line Performance model of the Tesla Model 3 gets an even bigger price increase, jumping by $1,000 from $55,990 to $56,990. You get a higher 162 mph top speed and a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. Plus, the Performance model justifies the higher cost of entry with its 20-inch Überturbine wheels, performance brakes, a carbon fiber spoiler, aluminum alloy pedals and lowered suspension.

All of these prices go even higher if you want anything but the default white coat of paint, too. Buyers can expect to pay an extra $1,000 for Solid Black, Midnight Silver Metallic or Deep Blue Metallic, or an extra $2,000 for a Red Multi-Coat. An optional black-and-white interior adds another $1,000 to the bill, and if you want access to the Full Self-Driving beta with Tesla’s Level 2 driver-assist tech, you’re looking at a further $10,000.

It’s not just the Tesla Model 3 that sees price adjustments in this shake up. The Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD sees a $500 jump from $49,990 to $50,490, though the Performance version remains static at $60,990. There’s still no sign of the entry-level standard range model on the site, so it’s unclear if the original $39,000 price plan remains in place.

Tesla has made no comment as to why the prices keep shifting, but it likely has something to do with the worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips, which are impacting everything from PS5 stock to the likes of GM, Ford and Honda’s production lines. That would also go some way to explaining the delivery time on all vehicles, which now stretches to an agonizing 8-12-weeks for the Model S, or 6-10 week for the Model Y.