Take $50 Off PS4 Pro, Days of Play Edition

Whether you're buying your first PS4 or getting a second one, Walmart has two deals that are bound to satisfy all gamers.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony PS4 Pro for $349.99 at Walmart. That's $50 off and the second-best price we've seen for this console.

If the PS4 Pro is too rich for your blood, Walmart also has the Sony PS4 Days of Play Edition on sale for $249.99. This limited edition console sold for $299 back in June during Sony's now-expired Days of Play sale. Walmart is bringing that console back and giving it a $50 price cut.

Sony PS4 Pro: was $499 now $349.99 @ Walmart

The PS4 Pro is the ultimate gaming console with 4K support and an awesome library of games and exclusives. This is one of the rare times it's been on sale outside of a major holiday. View Deal

Sony PS4 Days of Play Edition: was $299 now $249.99 @ Walmart

This limited edition PS4 Slim console launched during Sony's Days of Play sale in June. Walmart is bringing it back and taking $50 off its list price.

The PS4 Pro raises the bar for gaming consoles by delivering 4K gaming with a gorgeous injection of color, thanks to its support for HDR. If you own a 4K TV (or are thinking of buying one), this is the console that you want next to your entertainment center.

Although the PS4 Pro briefly hit $299 on Prime Day, it's likely we won't see that price again till the holiday season. In the meantime, Walmart's $349 price is an excellent steal for a console that's usually not on sale outside of major holidays.

Meanwhile, the PS4 Days of Play Edition is essentially a PS4 Slim console. Walmart is giving this system a $50 price cut as well.