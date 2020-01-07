Take 40% off the excellent Yoga C930 2-in-1

The Lenovo Yoga C930 is one of only a handful of laptops that can rival the Dell XPS 13. Best of all, right now you can save up to 40% off this excellent 2-in-1.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1 for $839.99 direct from Lenovo via coupon "BABYYOGA40". Normally priced at $1,399.99, that's $560 off and one of the best laptop deals we've spotted so far. The coupon can be used to take 40% off any Yoga C930 configuration.

Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1: was $1,399 now $839 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga C930 packs a 13.9-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features an aluminum chassis and soundbar hinge that pumps out luscious audio. Use coupon code "BABYYOGA40" to drop its price to $839.99.View Deal

The Lenovo C930 has rightfully earned a spot in our best laptops lineup. The base model Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1 packs a 13.9-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD.

In sister site Laptop Mag's Lenovo Yoga C930 review, they found its stylish and premium ultra-portable design impressive. At 12.6 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches and 3.1 pounds, the 13.9-inch Yoga C930 is larger and heavier than the 13.3-inch HP Spectre x360 (12 x 8.6 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds) and the Dell XPS 13 (12 x 7.9 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds).

As for battery life, the Yoga C930 lasted an excellent 10 hours and 10 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test.

Separating the Yoga C930 from other convertible laptops are a number of unique features, including a webcam cover and built-in stylus garage (the stylus comes included). Port-wise, you get the essentials, a USB 3.1 port, two Thunderbolt 3 inputs, and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for a business laptop, you can also get the new Yoga Gen 5 for $623.30 ($269.70 off) via coupon "BABYYOGA40". The coupon expires Jan. 12.