T-Mobile just unleashed the most overkill carry-on ever — but it can wirelessly charge your phone

By Sanjana Prakash
T-Mobile has some baggage — literally

Here’s something we never thought we'd see a phone carrier launch — a smart suitcase. T-Mobile, along with Samsara, has just lifted the curtains on its new smart carry-on suitcase called the “Un-carrier On.” No that’s not a clever pun, but the actual name of the suitcase. 

Some of the best smart luggage are known to have USB charging ports or even power banks. But T-Mobile takes the feature-list with this carry on one step ahead. As the carrier itself said in announcing the Un-Carrier On, there’s a lot to unpack here. 

T-Mobile claims the Un-carrier On is the only suitcase to offer wireless charging for your phone. There is a small slot in the bag, where a phone can be slipped in for Qi charging. There’s also USB charging via a removable and rechargeable 10,000mAh power bank. 

The bag also comes equipped with an Apple AirTag to track your bag through all the airport chaos during any holiday travel. T-Mobile also thinks that people might want to push out that last email by using the suitcase as a workstation and that’s exactly what they’ve given us — the Un-Carrier On's flat top can double as a workstation.

The carry-on bag gimmick is meant to draw attention to the Coverage Beyond initiative T-Mobile rolled out earlier this year. Through that program, T-Mobile customers with the carrier's Magenta Max plan enjoy full-flight Wi-Fi on Delta, American, United and Alaska Airlines. That plan is also eligible for up to 5GB of high-speed data in 215-plus countries, making T-Mobile one of the best international phone plan options.

Now, T-Mobile's limited edition carry-on offers customers some high tech features and some more practical ones too like TSA-approved combination locks, 360-degree spinning wheels and T-Mobile branded eight-bag packing set. 

The Un-carrier On is now available for pre-order (opens in new tab), probably just in time for your holiday travel, though it's not a cheap splurge. T-Mobile offers the suitcase only in a stark bright pink/magenta color for $325. That’s pretty steep for a promo bag and like my colleague Automotive Editor Tom Pritchard says, “unless it's capable of following you autonomously, a suitcase does not need to be smart”. 

I myself might skip ordering this one. Don’t get me wrong, though — I like that it offers wireless charging and Apple AirTag connectivity. T-Mobile tries very hard to make a case for itself (excuse the pun) with an overdose of features — and whether we need them or not, they’re all there in this case. 

