T-Mobile just became the first carrier to offer this iPhone plan

T-Mobile and Apple have teamed up to create the ultimate business plan for small businesses.

Created in partnership with Apple, T-Mobile aims do this by offering a new service plan called Apple Business Essentials. This forms a brand new offering from Apple and is only available on T-Mobile’s new Business Unlimited Ultimate Plus for iPhone. Business Unlimited Ultimate Plus for iPhone will cost $50 a month per line (plus taxes and fees) and is for small business customers needing six or more lines.

T-Mobile is currently our best overall phone carrier and just recently took the top spot as the fastest mobile network in the U.S. right now. So on top of a more streamlined IT experience for your mobile phone, small business owners will also get the best and fastest (at least currently) mobile network in the country.

T-Mobile Ultimate Plus for iPhone: What’s included

There are several perks included for small business owners in Business Unlimited Ultimate Plus for iPhone. First, you get a brand new iPhone 13 included with each $50 line — though you have to pay tax on the phone. No details on whether or not this will change to an iPhone 14 once the new iPhone launches, but at the moment your getting one of Apple’s top phones.

Each line comes with unlimited talk, text, and premium smartphone data (translation: high-speed data like 4G or 5G) along with unlimited Wi-Fi on select flights from American, Delta, and Alaska Airlines. United Airlines is expected to join the program later this year.

Small business owners will also get 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month and unlimited text and data, including 5GB of free high-speed data per month when traveling abroad to over 210 countries. The 200GB of hotspot data is plan-wide, not per line, but is still a healthy amount of data for small businesses to use.

T-Mobile Ultimate Plus for iPhone: Apple Business Essentials

(Image credit: Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock)

Apple Business Essentials is the real killer app of Business Unlimited Ultimate Plus for iPhone. This service plan aims to streamline IT management by combining device management and iCloud services into a single service plan.

Apple Business Essentials also includes AppleCare Plus for Business Essentials. This gives small business customers 24/7 phone support and onsite iPhone repairs.

Business Unlimited Ultimate Plus for iPhone is the only phone plan that comes with Apple Business Essentials included, but it has been available as an a la carte option since March of this year. For $2.99 per line per month, any small business customer can add Apple Business Essentials to their existing T-Mobile business plan — though T-Mobile is making the a la carte option free (fine print: you’ll still have to pay taxes and fees) until the end of 2022 via bill credit.