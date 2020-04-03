Stunning Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 video reveals foldable phone we really want

The first Samsung Galaxy Fold wound up being an exciting experiment with very mixed results. The foldable phone turned heads because of its ability to transform from phone to tablet, but durability questions remained even after Samsung made several improvements. The $2,000 price didn’t help either.

The Galaxy Fold 2 gives Samsung an opportunity to prove that foldable phones are more than a gimmick, and this new design from the Concept Creator channel on YouTube brings the rumors and leaks we’ve been hearing to life — while stealing some thunder from the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

As you’ll see in the “Galaxy Note Fold” video below, this Galaxy Fold 2 device sports a huge 1440p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And this certainly seems possible given that the Galaxy S20 has a 120Hz display and the Note 20 should as well.

As SamMobile (which first reported on this video) points out, the Galaxy Fold 2’s main display may grow from 7.3 inches all the way to 7.7 inches, which would give it the biggest screen of any phone. But the panel in this video stretches to an even larger 7.92 inches.

The front display should also be larger than the current puny 4.6 inches on today's Galaxy Fold. This concept video shows that the panel takes up more of the front but not all of it, measuring 5.38 inches.

The star of this show is a built-in S Pen, which would allow you to write, draw and take notes on the Galaxy Fold 2’s display. Adding pen support would go a long way towards making better use out of the larger canvas, especially for artists and mobile professionals. In this concept, the pen ejects from the bottom right edge next to the USB-C port.

Around back, this Galaxy Fold 2 concept sports a 108MP wide camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 20MP telephoto lens, similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. There’s also dual-front facing cameras when the phone is closed.

When unfolded, the phone packs a single punch hole camera in the upper left corner of the display, which would be an improvement on the huge swooping notch on the right side of the original Fold.

The display itself on this concept is “glass infused with polycarbonate” with the fold section being made out of polycarbonate. This would be similar to the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone in terms of materials.

Of course, this is just a concept. But if Samsung is working on a Galaxy Fold 2 launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 for August — as has been rumored — an S Pen-equipped foldable phone could definitely steal the spotlight from the Note.