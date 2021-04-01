Spring sale at Tempur-Pedic knocks 40% off our favorite mattress topper

April is renown for its bedding sales and mattress manufacturer Tempur-Pedic is kicking the month off with a massive discount on one of the best mattress toppers on the market.

Through Monday, the Editor's Choice Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme is on sale for $179. That's 40% off and one of the best mattress deals we've seen outside of any major holiday.

Spring sale at Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $179 @ Tempur-Pedic

The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to any mattress. Currently on sale for just $179, it's 40% off and a great way to get Tempur-Pedic comfort on the cheap. Meanwhile, the queen size topper is also on sale for $239 (was $399).View Deal

A good mattress topper can breathe new life into your aging mattress by adding a new layer of support and comfort. It's a great alternative if buying the best mattress on the market is out of budget.

We like the Tempur-Topper Supreme because it adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to any mattress you already own. It's like getting a Tempur mattress, but without having to pay full price. The Tempur Topper Supreme also has a hygienic cover that helps keep it free of mold, allergens, and dust mites. You can also whip off the cover and throw it in the washer at anytime. Plus, it comes with an impressive 10-year warranty.

