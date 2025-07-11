I've found all the best 4K Blu-rays to get before Prime Day deals are over

With Prime Day deals nearing their end, I thought it high time to find all the best 4K Blu-ray discounts you can still nab. I've even included some Blu-ray players so your collection isn't for nothing.

Luckily, there are a lot (and I mean a lot) of awesome savings to be had on DVDs right now. Prime Day might be winding down, but some of the best movie nights are just a click away.

If you don't see what you like below, check out all the Prime Day DVD deals for more incredible discounts on classics and recent Hollywood hits.

I've included my favorite options below along with all the best 4K Blu-rays you can buy. Physical media isn't dead after all.

Prime Day DVD player deals

Sony UPB-X700U 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player: was $299 now $218.50 at Amazon Sony's UPB-X700 still lives strong as an excellent Blu-ray player for its price and convenience. It might be getting worse for wear but is duly in line for refresh later this year that could make this the perfect time to get back into the art of collecting physical media.

Panasonic DP-UB820-K 4K Blu-ray player: was $497 now $409 at Amazon This is my personal favorite 4K Blu-ray player and my daily driver for all my DVDs. It's packed with tons of awesome features, like Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, plus it even has a voice assistant built into it.

Prime Day 4K Blu-ray DVD deals

Ghost in the Shell 4K Blu-ray: was $22 now $12 at Amazon "Ghost in the Shell" is responsible for not only bringing about the creation of "The Matrix" but also the cyberpunk theme itself. It's set in the year 2029, with androids running rampant. Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg police agent, hunts down a hacker known only as the Puppet Master. But the hunt itself leaves her questioning her own place within the world, pondering identity and the makeup of life itself in a technologically fueled world.

Chinatown 4K UHD: was $25 now $13 at Amazon A classic of the noir film genre, the jazz-filled "Chinatown" remains iconic for its portrayal of the seedy and dark criminal underbelly of California. It's led by Jack Nicholson who plays Jake Gittes, a private eye who duly becomes entangled in a conspiracy that at first merely seems like nothing more than a case of infidelity. Roman Polanski's 1974 hit mystery will keep you guessing up to its very end and deserves to be watched in pure 4K.

Top Gun Maverick 4K Blu Ray: was $25 now $16 at Amazon You're going to need something to watch for movie night — and what better than the perfect showcase for all of your new stuff than Top Gun Maverick? Cool planes? Check. Tom Cruise? Check. Epic sound? Check. 4K Picture? Check. Just remember that you'll need a 4K Blu-Ray player (like the one above) to watch this release.

Suzume Blu-ray & DVD: was $35 now $18 at Amazon As one of the best anime films of 2022, it should come as no surprise that I would include Suzume among this list. It's a superb magical tale that largely mirrors our own world with environmental concerns and how our imaginations can take us to unbridled places.

Alien: Romulus 4K Blu-ray : was $49 now $27 at Amazon Set between the events of "Alien" and "Aliens," "Romulus" finally gives us the answers to how the Xenomorph survived its harrowing fight with Sigourney Weaver's Ripley. Director Fede Álvarez's first step into the Alien universe is a true thrill ride filled with unrelenting perils that make it an instant horror classic and ripe for those who can't wait for "Alien: Earth."

Samurai Champloo - The Complete Series: was $89 now $52 at Amazon Samurai Champloo remains one of my favorite anime and it's directed by the legend Shinichirō Watanabe, better known for Cowboy Bebop. What makes Champloo an utter staple is the music, which was composed by Nujabes. This is an unforgettable gem worth diving into if you haven't already and perfect for those hyped to play Ghost of Yōtei later this year.

The Godfather Trilogy: was $90 now $63 at Amazon Revisit the classic, experiencing the rise of Don Corleone and his family as their mafia takes over the city of New York. This is the best way to experience these classic movies in their entirety, in 4K brilliance to boot.