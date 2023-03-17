Southampton vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Despite similar form over the past five matches, Southampton and Tottenham enter this Premier League live stream in almost totally different situations. The Saints will enter this match looking to claw their way out of the relegation zone, while Spurs need all three points to hold off Newcastle in the battle for fourth place.

Southampton vs Tottenham live stream date, time, channels The Southampton vs Tottenham live stream takes place Saturday, March 18.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (March 19)

Unfortunately for Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium has been anything but a fortress, with the Saints scoring the majority of their points this season on the road. That's good news for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who is currently scoring a goal every 121 minutes. It'll be a tall order for Southampton to stop him in this week's Southampton vs Tottenham live stream.

How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live stream anywhere

The Southampton vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Southampton vs Tottenham live streams by country

How to watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

Southampton vs Tottenham kicks off at 2 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Southampton vs Tottenham) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Southampton vs Tottenham stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Southampton vs Tottenham preview

Southampton versus Tottenham will be a bit more David vs Goliath than a clash of titans. Southampton has always been one of the younger, more underfunded sides in the Premier League and this year has been no exception. But expectations internally must have been higher than 20th place this year.

Unfortunately, things just haven't gone their way. Rubén Sellés has finally been appointed full-time manager, but he's only under contract until the end of the season. Midfielder James Ward-Prowse and forward Ché Adams have been solid, but the rest of the team has struggled. Luckily for the Saints, only three points stand between them and 15th-place Everton, so a victory this weekend could see them lifted out of the relegation zone.

But Tottenham will also be hungry for the win. Spurs have had an up and down several weeks, notching massive wins against Man City and Chelsea but losing to Leicester and Wolves while crashing out of both the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. They've had some internal issues too, with manager Antonio Conte out for an extended period following surgery in February.

Still, any team with Harry Kane will be dangerous and the Spurs striker will certainly be looking to add to his 20 goals so far this season. Add in the fact that Southampton are — shockingly — the only Premier League side that performs worse at home than they do on the road, and the recipe is there for Tottenham to come away the better side in this Premier League live stream.