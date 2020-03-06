Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones leak: This is how Sony will beat Bose

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones might be closer than we think. Images of the upcoming, Bose-battling noise cancelling cans have surfaced online and reveal a familiar design but potentially double the battery life of the Bose 700..

Twitter user Everton Favretto shared images of an Anatel listing for a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones that look like a refreshed version of the critically acclaimed Sony WH-1000XM3.

Sony hasn't actually confirmed it's working on a follow up to a pair of the best headphones around right now. But as the Brazilian version of the FCC, an official Anatel listing could mean the Sony WH-1000XM4s have the green light for hitting stores..

Se você não viu mais cedo: Sony homologou o WH-1000XM4 na Anatel. COM FOTOS! #PlantãoAnatel #wh1000xm4 #sony https://t.co/J171Rqd6v1March 5, 2020

The Verge first reported on Favretto's M4s leak and noted how the included user manual divulges the differences to see in the next generation of Sony's top audio device.

The biggest upgrade appears to be the battery life. It looks like the Sony WH-1000XM4 is rated for 40 hours of runtime, up from the 36 hours delivered with the M3s. The Bose 700 headphones, by contrast, are rated for 20 hours of battery life.

The manual also notes a features called 'speak to chat,' which is likely a way to beckon a voice assistant like Google Assistant or Alexa without needing to tap the action button found on the M3s.

Though this manual is probably a draft, it's reasonable to believe the M4's will upgrade from Bluetooth 4.2 to Bluetooth 5, which offers a larger range of connection and improved energy efficiency: power consumption dropped from 8W to just 2W.

There's no details on price and availability, but we'd imagine the Sony WH-1000XM4s will cost about $350. That's the retail price of the Sony WH-1000XM3s, as well as the price of the Sony WH-1000XM2s when they first launched.