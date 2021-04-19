Sony Direct taking 10% off PS5 accessories — how to get the next discount

Sony Direct is back with another e-mail-only invite. However, this time around it's not a PS5 restock e-mail. Instead, Sony is sending out e-mail notifications offering 10% off PS5 accessories. It's one of the first PS5 deals we've seen from the retailer.

The news was first broken by PS5 tracker Wario64, who received an email from Sony confirming the exclusive discount. Lucky gamers who get the single-use code have until April 30 to redeem it.

Shop PS5 accessory deals online

How to get notifications from Sony Direct

In order to get exclusive invites from Sony Direct, such as their 10% off discount, you'll want to have an active Sony Direct account and make sure you have notifications set to "yes." Creating a Sony Direct account is easy. You can sign up via this link here. Once you've set up an account, you'll want to add your address and billing info. Having this info on file will make things easier should you manage to get a PS5 console in your cart.

To turn on notifications from Sony Direct, you'll want to sign into your account, click on "My Profile," and then click the "edit" button from your profile page. You'll then be redirected to a new account settings page. From within that page, choose "notifications" from the left column and then make sure you opt-in to receive news and special offers from Sony.

Keep in mind this trick doesn't guarantee you'll get an invite from Sony, but it should increase your chances for the next exclusive Sony Direct e-mail.

(Image credit: Future)

