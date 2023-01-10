Sennheiser's $149 wired earbuds deliver audiophile sound for less

CES 2023 may be over, but there are still plenty of tech news stories filtering through on intriguing audio products scheduled to arrive in the year ahead. Although a bit of a niche sector given the largely wireless world we inhabit, Sennheiser's introduction of a low-cost pair of wired earbuds caught my eye for bucking the high-end price trend and offering audiophile sound for less.

Wired has always beaten wireless where out-and-out sound quality is concerned, and the IE 200 will join the IE 300, IE 600, and flagship IE 900 models when they officially go on sale at the end of January. Priced at $149 / £129 / AU$239 they mark a new entry point to the company's respected wired in-ear monitor earbuds category.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

We loved the Sennheiser IE 600 ($699 / £599 / AU$1,119) in-ear monitors for their audiophile sound quality when we reviewed them last year, and Sennheiser says that the latest member to the IE family shares much of the same DNA. The new addition features a 7mm driver, and is said to be sonically designed to bring superbly balanced and realistic audio in an ultra-compact form factor for an affordable price.

Offering a more versatile fit than many wired rivals, Sennheiser has given IE 200 wearers the option to mount the ear tips in one of two positions to balance their audio experience for either a deep bass response or a greater treble presence, depending on listener preference.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Wires for best sound

The braided cable has a 3.5mm stereo jack plug at one end to connect to a DAC or compatible playback device, while MMCX connectors snap on to each earpiece. A soft carry pouch and a selection of different-sized ear tips are provided.

With most of us getting our music fix while on the move, portability has undoubtedly become a key consideration when choosing the best wireless headphones. But there are plenty of reasons to consider a wired design, and Audiophile Product Manager, Jermo Koehnke, says: "The Sennheiser IE 200 represents an open invitation for everyone to enjoy high-end sound.”

Once again, the Sennheiser IE 200 wired earbuds will cost $149 / £129 / AU$239 when they go on sale at the end of January 2023. They are available in black only and can be pre-ordered directly via the Sennheiser website (opens in new tab).