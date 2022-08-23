See season 3 release date and time: How to watch the Jason Momoa drama

One of the very first Apple TV Plus shows is starting its final chapter. See season 3 will close out post-apocalyptic drama starring Jason Momoa. And fans can expect plenty of action and intrigue as the story comes to an end.

See is set on Earth in the distant future, after a virus wiped out most of humanity and left survivors without the sense of sight. Their descendants rebuild society that doesn't rely on vision, but on sound, smell, taste and touch. The very concept of sight has become a heretical myth.

Baba Voss (Momoa) is the leader of a tribe and the father of two adopted children, who hold tight to the secret that they can see. They soon become hunted by the Queen of Payan (Sylvia Hoeks), but Baba is determined to protect them at all costs.

In season 3, a year has passed since he defeated his nemesis, brother Edo (Dave Bautista), and said goodbye to his family. He is now living a solitary existence in the remote forest. But when a scientist develops a devastating new sighted weapon, it threatens the future of humanity and Baba returns to aid his tribe once again.

Here is everything you need to watch See season 3 online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

When does See season 3 come out?

See starts streaming on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) on Friday, August 26 at midnight ET (which means 9 p.m. PT on Thursday).

Like before, season 3 will premiere with one episode and air the rest of the episodes (a total of eight) weekly on Fridays. The series finale is set for October 14.

How to watch See season 3 for free online

You can sample See season 3 for FREE, as long as you haven't signed up for Apple's streaming service before (we're guessing you'll need to start with season 1, though). That's thanks to the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch See season 3 from anywhere on Earth

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch See season 3 and all the other shows you want on the services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.